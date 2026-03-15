The Energy Security announced a set of measures aimed at protecting the British public from spiralling prices

Ed Miliband said the Government will go "further and faster" in its drive to protect energy security. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has promised Labour will "fight the corner" of the British public after unveiling new measures to boost the UK's energy security amid the Middle East war.

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The minister vowed that the Government will go "further and faster" in its drive to protect consumers and help ease costs. It comes during an effort to block fuel suppliers from engaging in "unfair practices" by price gouging customers as the conflict in the Middle East continues. The war has since seen the price of oil jump to $100 a barrel. In response to the concern, Labour claims it has taken action by working with the Competition and Markets Authority to "ensure that fuel suppliers cannot engage in unfair practices towards consumers such as price gouging." Read more: Ed Miliband led Cabinet opposition to US military action in Iran after questioning if it 'was a good thing' for Labour Read more: ‘Some necessary relief’: Ed Miliband welcomes energy cap cut amid ‘affordability crisis’ as household bills set to fall by £117

Among the announcements made today includes "low-cost" plug-in solar panels which will go on sale for first time to public at supermarkets that can be placed on "balconies or in outdoor space." The Government's annual renewables auction is also being moved forward to July, which will see companies invited to invest in UK energy. The Department of Energy & Net Zero is also intending to speed up the building of renewable energy infrastructure. Mr Miliband said: "Global events demonstrate there's not a moment to waste in our drive for clean power because there can be no energy security while we are so dependent on fossil fuels. "I'm announcing a series of initiatives to speed up our clean power mission, bringing forward the next renewables auction just months after our most successful ever, announcing that plug in solar will be available for the first time in Britain and speeding up our warm homes plan.

Rachel Reeves and Ed Miliband (third right) during a roundtable with petrol retailers and energy suppliers on Friday. Picture: Alamy