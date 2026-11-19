Ed Miliband expels Myanmar defence attache after UN genocide ruling
The United Nations' highest court ruled that the killing of thousands of people and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against Rohingya Muslims in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has expelled Myanmar’s defence attache from the UK after the United Nations’ top court ruled the country committed genocide.
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The International Court of Justice, in a 9-6 majority decision, found Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya muslim minority in northern Rakhine state during a brutal 2017 military operation.
The decision marks the first time the court has ruled that a state committed genocide.
Responding to the ruling, Mr Miliband expelled the attaché and summoned Myanmar’s charge d’affaires.
He said the Rohingya have endured years of “appalling violence”.
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The Foreign Secretary said: “Today, the International Court of Justice has delivered a landmark judgment, finding that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya.
“The UK reaffirms our full support for the Court and the international legal order, and condemns the horrific treatment of the Rohingya people by the Myanmar military regime.
“The UK is determined to act and ensure accountability for these appalling crimes.
“We are taking immediate action today in light of this judgment.
“Building on existing sanctions against the Myanmar regime, we are ordering the expulsion of the Myanmar defence attaché from the UK and calling urgently for a UN Security Council session to discuss the judgment.
“We must ensure the Court’s ruling sends a clear message that such crimes cannot be committed with impunity.
“The Rohingya have endured years of appalling violence, displacement and persecution. Myanmar must comply fully with the judgment.
“The international community must now play its part in supporting implementation, accountability and justice for the Rohingya.
“We are also summoning Myanmar’s charge d’affaires, and will set out further action in the coming days to ensure those responsible are held to account.
“We remain steadfast in our support for the Rohingya and for a peaceful, democratic and inclusive future for Myanmar.”
The United Nations' highest court ruled on Thursday that the killing of thousands of people and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against Rohingya Muslims in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.
The decision, which comes seven years after Gambia filed the case, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met.
The panel found "that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in Northern Rakhine State".
Myanmar's government, which has denied genocide, saying its forces were tackling a violent insurgency, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.
Judges found that Myanmar's military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations.
The military actively spread hate speech targeting the Rohingya population, they said.
The court's ruling is final and cannot be appealed.