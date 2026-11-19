The United Nations' highest court ruled that the killing of thousands of people and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against Rohingya Muslims in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

Ed Miliband expels Myanmar defence attache after UN genocide ruling. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has expelled Myanmar’s defence attache from the UK after the United Nations’ top court ruled the country committed genocide.

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The Foreign Secretary said: “Today, the International Court of Justice has delivered a landmark judgment, finding that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya. “The UK reaffirms our full support for the Court and the international legal order, and condemns the horrific treatment of the Rohingya people by the Myanmar military regime. “The UK is determined to act and ensure accountability for these appalling crimes. “We are taking immediate action today in light of this judgment. “Building on existing sanctions against the Myanmar regime, we are ordering the expulsion of the Myanmar defence attaché from the UK and calling urgently for a UN Security Council session to discuss the judgment. “We must ensure the Court’s ruling sends a clear message that such crimes cannot be committed with impunity. “The Rohingya have endured years of appalling violence, displacement and persecution. Myanmar must comply fully with the judgment. “The international community must now play its part in supporting implementation, accountability and justice for the Rohingya. “We are also summoning Myanmar’s charge d’affaires, and will set out further action in the coming days to ensure those responsible are held to account. “We remain steadfast in our support for the Rohingya and for a peaceful, democratic and inclusive future for Myanmar.”

Gambia's Justice Minister and Attorney General Dawda Jallow, right, alongside Arsalan Suleman speaks to the press after the court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy