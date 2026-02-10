The former Labour leader threw his support behind the Prime Minister amid growing calls for him to resign

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer "needs to be allowed to get on with the job", former Labour leader Ed Milliband has told LBC as he ruled out running to replace the embattled Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer leaving 10 Downing Street on Monday, after announcing he is not resigning and will be "concentrating on the job in hand.". Picture: Alamy

Asked if he would consider mounting a leadership bid to become leader or Chancellor, Mr Milliband told Nick: "Oh, God, no. "Don't be ridiculous. I'm happy doing the job I'm doing. You know, Nick, that I am, as you are, passionate about issues around climate change." Mr Miliband was leader of the party for five years, after succeeding Gordon Brown following the party's loss at the 2010 General Election. On Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Sir Keir to resign, insisting "change" is needed in Downing Street following the Mandelson fallout. It follows the resignation of two of Starmer's top officials - Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney on Sunday, and executive director of communications Tim Allan on Monday. In response to the calls, Mr Miliband told Nick he was a friend of Mr Sarwar but said he disagrees that Sir Keir needs to step down, adding that the PM is taking responsibility. During his speech on Monday, the PM was greeted by applause from colleagues, and LBC's Aggie Chambre, said: "People inside were telling me [Sir Keir's speech] was genuinely pretty stirring, emotional. "A Labour MP told me it was the best speech he has ever made."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Starmer to quit on Monday. Picture: Alamy

During the address, Sir Keir "talked about the fact that he'd won every fight he'd ever been in", referring to changing the Crown Prosecution Service so "it better served victims of violence against women and girls." Mr Miliband told Nick: "What I saw last night was somebody who is determined to learn those lessons." He added: "It was a slightly different Kier last night. It was the Kier that I know in private that sometimes we haven't seen in public settings. "It was a Kier who was absolutely passionate, absolutely clear about why he was there, [and] what the purpose of the Government was. "And look, even people who were his critics came out and were like, 'God, we see that Kier, you know, every day out in public.' "That's exactly what we want to see."

He added: "Any Government that has faced, or seen what has happened last couple of weeks with Mandelson will say, 'look, we've got to take a long hard look at the way that this was allowed to happen, the whole vetting processes and all of that.' "But also more widely, what does this teach us about money in politics, about connections in politics and how you deal with that? "It's not about rushing into it with a knee-jerk set of proposals." Discussing separate matters, Mr Miliband also described himself as being "not in complete agreement" with Donald Trump's anti-views on climate change.