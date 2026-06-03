Ed Miliband wants everyone to eat less meat and dairy to hit his legally binding climate targets
More families would also need to start driving electric cars and adopt heat pumps despite hefty upfront costs
Families could be ordered to cut back on meat and dairy under Ed Miliband's new climate targets.
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Households will also have to swap out boilers for heat pumps and switch to driving electric cars to meet the Energy Secretary's goal of cutting carbon emissions by 87 per cent by 2040.
Brits would need to eat 25 per cent less meat, while dairy consumption would need to drop by 20 per cent.
The legally binding target, adopted on the recommendation of the Climate Change Committee (CCC)- is one of the most ambitious in the world, despite Britain only being responsible for less than one per cent of global emissions.
Labour has not set out exactly how the target will be reached but it will tie the hands of future governments.
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It comes amid mounting backlash to climate policies, with Reform and the Conservatives suggesting they would seek to abolish Net Zero if they came into power.
A Labour source said: "This is a fight we're happy to have, and the politics is strong for Labour.
"Business wants certainty, public polling remains strong on climate action and long-term benefits outweigh any costs.
"Fundamentally, this is about energy security, investment and Britain's future competitiveness."
The CCC, which provided a roadmap setting out how the target could be reached, said meat consumption would need to drop by a quarter by 2040 from 2019 levels, while dairy should fall by 20 per cent.
More families would also need to start driving electric cars and adopt heat pumps, despite being expensive to set up.
The committee's Carbon Budget for 2038-42 places a legally binding cap on emissions over the five year window.
Legislation is expected imminently and MPs are due to vote on the measures before the end of the month.
However the shadow Energy Secretary Claire Couthino warned the plans would spell economic disaster.
She accused Labour of "not putting the national interest first".
The Conservative MP said: “The fact that in the dying days of this Labour government they will attempt to force through a new Net Zero target that will make us weaker, poorer and send everyone’s energy bills even higher shows that they are not putting the national interest first.
“We have had a former Prime Minister and current leadership contender say we need to look again at what our Net Zero targets are doing to the economy and we need to drill in the North Sea.
“The best thing for our economy, for growth, and for cutting emissions, is to make electricity cheap.”