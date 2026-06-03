More families would also need to start driving electric cars and adopt heat pumps despite hefty upfront costs

The legally binding target, adopted on the recommendation of the Climate Change Committee (CCC)- is one of the most ambitious in the world. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Families could be ordered to cut back on meat and dairy under Ed Miliband's new climate targets.

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A heat pump installed in the garden of a home in Ireland. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid mounting backlash to climate policies, with Reform and the Conservatives suggesting they would seek to abolish Net Zero if they came into power. A Labour source said: "This is a fight we're happy to have, and the politics is strong for Labour. "Business wants certainty, public polling remains strong on climate action and long-term benefits outweigh any costs. "Fundamentally, this is about energy security, investment and Britain's future competitiveness."

Ed Miliband famously struggled with a bacon sandwich in 2014. Picture: Getty