The foreign secretary triggered a diplomatic row by announcing a raft of sanctions on illegal West Bank settlements

Ed Miliband has put the safety of Britain's Jews at risk after announcing a raft of new sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis says. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Ed Miliband has put the safety of Britain's Jews at risk after announcing a raft of new sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis says.

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Sir Ephraim spoke after the Jewish Leadership Council said the trade bans do "nothing to advance peace, risks harming Jewish life in Britain, and damages the UK's relationship with a vital ally". He said that Tuesday was a "dark day for British Jews". The foreign secretary told MPs that the government's objection was "not with the people of Israel, with whom the UK has unshakeable bonds". He said the argument was "with the conduct of its government".

Sir Ephraim spoke after the Jewish Leadership Council said the trade bans do "nothing to advance peace, risks harming Jewish life in Britain, and damages the UK's relationship with a vital ally". Picture: Alamy

Miliband went on to read out the UN's definition of ethnic cleansing, as "a purposeful policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove by violent and terror-inspiring means the civilian population of another ethnic or religious group from certain geographic areas". Responding to the statement, Sir Ephraim said: “This is truly a dark day for British Jews. “Today our government has chosen to ignore the deep concerns expressed by so many of us. “The measures announced amount to little more than political flag-bearing for mendacious anti-Israel rhetoric and those who harbour a dangerous obsession with the Jewish State. These measures will succeed only in bolstering the very extremism they seek to target. “On the eve of Rosh Hashanah and at a time when our community is more vulnerable than ever to the wave of extremism that has been building over recent years, these sanctions do nothing to advance the cause of peace. Nor do they make anyone safer – quite the contrary. “Gesture politics of this kind feeds into an increasingly hostile discourse about Israel, and the cumulative effect of such punitive policies is to further embolden those, at home and abroad, who use hatred as a weapon against Jews.” The Israeli government has retaliated by announcing plans to close the UK's consulate in Jerusalem. Gideon Saar also said UK representatives would be expelled from the International Centre for Assistance in Gaza and Kiryat Gat in Israel and that British activity training Palestinian Authority forces in Ramat HaSharon in Israel would also be banned. Israel has also banned the entry of 11 British MPs: Jeremy Corbyn, Zarah Sultana, Naz Shah, Diane Abbott, Hannah Spencer, Carla Denyer, Sian Berry, Ellie Chowns, John McDonnell, Richard Burgon and Adrian Ramsay. He warned that "the message to any government that seeks to harm us is clear. Those who act against Israel, Israel will act against them, and they will lose up their influence and relevance in the region". Read more: Ed Miliband set to ban UK trade with Israeli settlements in West Bank in move which risks US fury Read more: Israeli military orders criminal investigation into killing of Hind Rajab, 5, and 15 emergency aid workers in Gaza

The UK will stand up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/0jbDiQ7vVC — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 8, 2026

Mr Miliband told the Commons: "The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank - perpetrated by settler terrorists. "And all too often, the Israeli government has turned a blind eye to this and worse, members of it have made statements and taken actions to support the forced displacement of Palestinians." His comments mark the first time a member of the Government has accused Israeli settlers of ethnic cleansing. Mr Miliband announced a fresh package of tougher sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements in unison with France and Canada, including a ban on goods produced there and an embargo on weapons exports that “materially” support them.

ns regime, Israel's foreign minister confirmed that the UK's consulate in Jerusalem would be closed. He specified that the sanctions would only apply to specific settlements, saying: "We will continue to support important and valued trade with green line Israel precisely because we support the two-state solution, including security and prosperity for Israel." Following the announcement of the new sanctio

The United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee accused the UK of “discrimination against the Israeli government” and said a US response could come from the state and the federal level. Picture: Alamy

Which MPs have been barred from entering Israel? Jeremy Corbyn Zarah Sultana Naz Shah Diane Abbott Hannah Spencer Carla Denyer Sian Berry Ellie Chowns John McDonnell Richard Burgon Adrian Ramsay

The announcement will likely deepen tensions with the US which is expected to release a statement about the sanctions later today. The US ambassador warned earlier today that there would "without a doubt" be a US reaction if the UK pushes ahead with sanctions on settlements in the West Bank. It also could incur an Israeli retaliation, after the country's president said the proposed trade ban was a "gross interference" in his country's elections, adding that such a move would put the UK "on wrong side of history". Mike Huckabee accused the UK of “discrimination against the Israeli government” and said a US response could come from the state and the federal level. In a video posted to Ed Miliband's X account, the foreign secretary condemned the Israeli government's actions in Gaza as a "stain on the conscience of the world" and a "moral emergency". He adds that there is "increasing evidence" of "war crimes" in the region and that "we are witnessing unprecedented settler terrorism in the West Bank".

France and Canada have also announced a ban on imports of goods from illegal settlements today, Ed Miliband announced. They join a host of other countries who have also placed a blockade on goods from the region including the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Norway. Despite maintaining that there was increasing evidence that Israel had committed war crimes in Gaza, Mr Miliband stopped short of saying it was responsible for a genocide – maintaining the UK’s position that could only be decided by international courts. The reset in the UK’s approach under Andy Burnham has already triggered a backlash from Donald Trump’s White House and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel.

In a criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s administration, in which he served, Mr Miliband said new Prime Minister Mr Burnham was “right to say that the Labour government has not done enough in the face of what is happening”. Picture: Alamy