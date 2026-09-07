The new measures could include a ban on goods produced in the settlements and targeted sanctions on British institutions and individuals

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is expected to announce tougher sanctions against illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Tuesday, following months of pressure from MPs. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is expected to announce tougher sanctions against illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Tuesday, following months of pressure from MPs.

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The details of the package are not yet known, but Mr Miliband said it would represent a “comprehensive reset” for the UK’s foreign policy with Israel. Mr Miliband promised sanctions earlier this month, saying: “This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution. "We will act, and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks." It is understood that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to fast-track the measures tomorrow following a Cabinet meeting. The new measures will likely include sanctions on companies involved in settlement activity, criminalise ownership of property in settlements by UK citizens, and ban trade in settlement goods. The settlements have been deemed illegal under international law, by bodies including the United Nations. Read More: Police injured and vehicles damaged as anti-migrant mob storms Portsmouth in protest described as 'wake-up call' Read More: Protest organiser confronts Zia Yusuf at scene of Portsmouth migrant arrivals, telling him Farage 'needs to be careful with his words'

The trigger for the decision was Israel’s launch of a tender last month for the E1 settlement, which would sever the West Bank’s connections to Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

Tuesday's announcement in Parliament is likely to take place in the afternoon, after a 9:30 am debate on Jewish safety in Westminster Hall, according to The Jerusalem Post. The trigger for the decision was Israel’s launch of a tender last month for the E1 settlement, which would sever the West Bank’s connections to Jerusalem, UAE-based publication The National reports. Campaigns against settlement expansion and escalating violence in the West Bank have been ongoing for more than a year. A group of former British diplomats, Britain Palestine Project, proposed five criteria to measure the effectiveness of Mr Miliband’s package. In a statement, they said the policy should work to end the UK’s involvement in the occupation, as well as settlement trade and services. The package should also strengthen Palestinian statehood, while pressuring Israel and building international support for “real” consequences. “The question has been whether recognition (of Palestine) would be followed by policy,” the BPP’s executive director Brian Brivati said.