The English musician told the crowd in Philadelphia 'I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician'

Ed Sheeran admitted he'd made 'mistakes' at the show last night. Picture: TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY / Eduardo Munoz

By Sophie Clark

Musician Ed Sheeran told fans that his heart “has been broken” by the situation in Gaza after all of his supporting acts left his tour following a dispute over Palestinian activism.

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Sheeran initially was left stranded on his Loop tour after his supporting act Macklemore was pulled from the tour for leading a “Free Palestine” chant on stage. His other opening musicians and his live band departed of their own volition, accusing Sheeran of not standing up for Macklemore and of not expressing support for Palestinians. When Sheeran took to the stage solo at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday night, he told his fans: “I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes and I’m so, so sorry for them. “I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I’ve never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet.” Read more: Ed Sheeran left in ‘impossible position’ over Macklemore Palestine row, Culture Secretary tells LBC Read more: Zara Larsson hints at cancelling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert over Sudan war

Protesters Demonstrate Outside Ed Sheeran Concert In Philadelphia After Macklemore Dropped From Tour. Picture: Getty

Sheeran first addressed the October 7 massacre, saying: “What happened in Israel and at the Nova music festival on October 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain.” He then said: ““What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, children’s lives. And the systemic injustice we are seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.” The 35-year-old singer began his world tour in Auckland, New Zealand in January. It is set to wrap up in Mexico City in December, with a total of 16 shows still scheduled across North and South America, after Philadelphia.

Mural honors US rapper Macklemore for solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Picture: Getty