The Shape of You singer said he does not use his public platform for politics

By Jacob Paul

American stadium owner Robert Kraft has said Ed Sheeran asked him to donate "$2million in aid" to Palestinian organisations after facing backlash for dropping rapper Macklemore from his US tour.

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Kraft, 85, confirmed on Monday that Macklemore has been dropped as the opening act from Sheeran's forthcoming performance at the Gillette Stadium near Boston after US rapper Macklemore made pro-Palestinian remarks on stage. The New England Patriots owner announced the requested pledge from Sheeran without stating exaclty how the funds would be distributed in the region. He said in a statement: "Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. "Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges." It comes after Macklemore said he would donate $1million (£750,000) to the region and challenged Kraft to match the figure. Read More: Ed Sheeran fined by court over classic Aston Martin insurance blunder Read More: 'I wont surrender to Parkinson's': Michael J Fox leaves Emmy audience in tears with emotional acceptance speech

Statement from Robert Kraft pic.twitter.com/as3f4RUKse — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) September 16, 2026

Sheeran said his promoters made the move to drop Macklemore from his Loop Tour, adding that he did not want to be drawn into a debate about the Gaza conflict. All four of his supporting acts have since dropped out of his US tour following a huge wave of public backlash. Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Sheeran has been placed in an "impossible position" since the four support acts quit. Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Finneas and Lukas Graham announced their decisions on Instagram hours after Sheeran said he would not be drawn into a public debate on the war in Gaza. American rapper Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, said on Monday he was dropped from the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour after his pro-Palestinian comments and "Free Palestine" remarks on stage. Rowe had been selected to replace Macklemore on Sheeran’s remaining US dates, while Irish group Beoga had been performing as part of Sheeran’s backing band. Finneas had been due to join the tour in South America later this year. The Canadian singer wrote on Instagram: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. “I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.” Rowe said the decision had not been taken lightly, describing Sheeran as a friend who had “changed my life”, while Beoga claimed Macklemore had been silenced by “Zionist lobbies”. Graham also wrote on Instagram, “I love Ed, and I’m grateful for everything we’ve shared. That hasn’t changed. But I can’t put these words out into the world and carry on with this tour as things stand. We’re withdrawing from the remaining dates.” It comes after Sheeran spoke out for the first time after US rapper Macklemore was removed as his tour support act, saying he does not use his public platform for politics. The remarks prompted a backlash online, including criticism from singer Pink.

American rapper Macklemore said on Monday he was dropped from pop star Ed Sheeran's US tour after his pro-Palestinian comments and "Free Palestine" remarks on stage. Picture: Getty

In a statement posted on Sheeran’s official Instagram account, the star said he was “appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine” and described the suffering on both sides as a “human tragedy”. But he said he would not publicly share his personal views. “I am not complicit,” the statement said. “Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care.” Sheeran, 35, said his audiences include children and young people “from all backgrounds”, adding that this was why he does not use the stage for political messaging.

The statement also stressed that the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour promoter, not Sheeran. It said venues due to host upcoming shows contacted organisers after the MetLife Stadium performance, warning they would pull the concerts if Macklemore remained on the bil During a September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore made the comments that have led to his departure from the tour. Macklemore wrote on Instagram he and Sheeran had "some difficult conversations this past week." Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour, told Rolling Stone that venue owners on the upcoming US tour dates notified the promoters they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore in the lineup. "After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates," Messina Touring Group said.

Macklemore has long been pro-Palestinian and a critic of Israel's assault on Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank. In 2024, Macklemore released Hind's Hall, a protest anthem in solidarity with pro-Palestinian demonstrators and in memory of 5-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab who was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza. Israel's military said last month it had opened a criminal investigation into her killing, though rights groups say such probes rarely lead to convictions. "A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: 'Free Palestine,'" Macklemore said earlier this month. "I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them," Macklemore had said during the concert. Pink was among those criticising his actions, writing on Instagram: "Last weekend he stood in front of a stadium full of music-loving families, with violent images from a war on the screens, dedicated a song to the movement of his choice, and then took the mic to tell all of the Jews in the stadium that it wasn't about them. "You don't get to decide that for us."

Four supporting acts have now dropped out of Sheeran’s Loop tour. Picture: Getty