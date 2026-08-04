Ed Sheeran was convicted last week of keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements

Ed Sheeran has been convicted and fined by a court. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Ed Sheeran has been convicted and fined by a court after accidentally failing to insure his classic Aston Martin while it was being restored and converted to an electric car.

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The 35-year-old singer-songwriter handed over the silver 1966 car for an overhaul in 2021 and has not sat behind the wheel of the vehicle since. But on December 17 last year, the DVLA spotted Sheeran had not paid for insurance on the Aston Martin while the restoration work was under way. The Grammy and Emmy-winning singer told Bradford Magistrates’ Court he believed the workshop’s insurance covered his car, and in any event the Aston Martin has not been on the road for the last five years. But he was convicted last week of keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements. Magistrate Jacqueline Whittle ordered the star to pay a £666 fine, with £100 costs and a £266 victim surcharge. Read More: Taylor Swift reveals why close friend Ed Sheeran only found out about engagement through Instagram Read More: Ariana Grande breaks silence with 4 minute mid-show speech after she 'steps back' and cancels theatre debut

Ed Sheeran spotted in New York in May. Picture: Getty

Sheeran was prosecuted by the DVLA behind-closed-doors in the Single Justice Procedure and he submitted a letter of explanation to accompany his guilty plea. “The vehicle is a vintage Aston Martin car which, since 2021, has been in the process of full restoration by Aston Workshop Ltd,” he wrote. “The vehicle has remained within the control of the workshop continuously since 2021 and has been kept off public roads and remained within their garage at all times. “There has accordingly been no risk to third party members of the public arising from the uninsured driving of the vehicle. “I have at no point had physical possession or practical control of the vehicle. “In fact, the vehicle has been inoperable since 2021, through the relevant date and to the present day.

Ed Sheeran is believed to own an Aston Martin DB9 (file). Picture: Alamy