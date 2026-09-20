The singer told his fans in Philadelphia that he 'didn’t know whether this tour would be carrying on'

Ed Sheeran told his audience in Philadelphia that he considered quitting music over his Palestine activism controversy. Picture: Background: Eduardo Munoz, Inset: TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

By Sophie Clark

Ed Sheeran told an audience on Saturday night that he considered quitting the music industry when his supports acts left his world tour over a Palestinian activism dispute.

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The English musician’s world tour became mired in controversy after his support act, American rapper Macklemore, was pulled from shows after leading a “Free Palestine” chant on stage. Sheeran’s other support acts and live band then departed the Loop tour in solidarity, leaving the singer to perform solo on Saturday night. “I really didn’t know whether this tour would be carrying on,” the A Team singer told the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Read more: Ed Sheeran condemns ‘catastrophic and unjustifiable’ Gaza conflict Read more: Zara Larsson hints at cancelling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert over Sudan war

Fans arrive for English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

“I really didn’t know whether I’d be even getting on stage again, whether I even wanted to be an artist at all. “In these situations, you really find out who your friends are, and it’s been a weird week. I just feel like it happened very quickly,” said Sheeran. While fans still came out in force for the singer, a Free Palestine protest was also held outside of the Philadelphia stadium on Saturday night. The 35-year-old singer began his world tour in Auckland, New Zealand in January. The tour is set to end in Mexico City in December, with a total of 16 shows still scheduled across North and South America, after Philadelphia.

Protesters Demonstrate Outside Ed Sheeran Concert In Philadelphia After Macklemore Dropped From Tour. Picture: Getty