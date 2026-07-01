Tributes have been paid to a reclusive and eccentric brewery and pub owner who hit the headlines when his establishments banned swearing, laptops and mobile phone use.

Humphrey Smith, who was 81, ran the Samuel Smith Old Brewery in the North Yorkshire town of Tadcaster since he was 18, in 1963.

Even on Wednesday, the company’s website boasted that its 200 pubs are “havens from the digital world – there are no TVs or background music”.

It said: “The use of mobile phones, laptops and other tech is not allowed in our pubs.

“Friendly pub conversation is encouraged (no swearing!) together with the responsible enjoyment of our beers.”

Despite being rarely seen in public, Mr Smith gained a reputation for turning up at pubs and enforcing this traditional culture among his customers.

The mayor of Tadcaster, Richard Sweeting, said he had known Mr Smith for many years.

Mr Sweeting said: “Tadcaster is mourning a person that cared for this town.

“He had Tadcaster at heart. And he was a proper, proper gentleman.”

Mr Sweeting said he and Mr Smith could both trace their families back in the town’s history to the 18th century.

He said he heard about the death on Tuesday.

“It was very quiet – shopkeepers and different people just nodding and it was lovely, a mark of respect,” he said.

Horse drawn beer deliveries are still a familiar sight in Tadcaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The flag went at half mast at the brewery, and that told us.

“We’ve all said it’s an end of an era, because it is for us.”

Mr Sweeting said Mr Smith was a “very private man” who did many things for the town which many people did not know about.

“He was a traditionalist, and he was a man of standards”, the councillor said.

“There are a lot amenities in this town that wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Mr Smith and the brewery.

“He was Tadcaster through-and-through, and he was a part of our community.

“He had a wonderful sense of humour.

“I’ve got some lovely fond memories and I think this is the time to say thank you for what you have done.”