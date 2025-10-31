Catherine Faiers will become the next boss of online cards and gifts business Moonpig, the company has said.

She will join the business from online car selling firm Auto Trader, where she is chief operating officer.

Moonpig has not confirmed when she will take over as chief executive.

Moonpig announced in June that Nickyl Raithatha would step down from the top role after seven years.

At the time, the company said Mr Raithatha had a year’s notice period and would continue to lead the firm until a successor was secured.

Last month, Moonpig reported a “good start” to its financial year as revenues increased by 10%, boosted by more customers using its AI services.

Ms Faiers said: “I’m excited to be joining Moonpig Group, a business with a clear purpose, a strong platform and an exciting future.

“The group has transformed the way people connect and celebrate through technology and creativity.

“I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, bring joy to our customers and to deliver sustainable value creation for all of our stakeholders.”

Kate Swann, non-executive chairwoman of Moonpig, said: “Catherine brings a wealth of experience in e-commerce and public companies, with a proven track record of leading customer-focused digital, data, and technology transformations.

“I’m delighted to welcome her to the board and look forward to working closely with her.”

Auto Trader said the business will implement a “smooth and orderly transition” after Ms Faiers’ exit was announced.

Nathan Coe, chief executive of Auto Trader, said: “We are grateful for Catherine’s contribution to Auto Trader over the past eight years.

“She has demonstrated extraordinary commitment, strong values and a deep care for Auto Trader and its people, customers and shareholders.

“Catherine has been instrumental to many of the changes we have made in the business and will be missed.”