Two Scottish airports say their operations are returning to normal after issues with the supply of jet fuel on Sunday evening.

Some passengers at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports reported delays to their flights due to problems with deliveries of jet fuel.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has been severely constrained since the outbreak of the Iran war, has led to a reduction in the global supply of jet fuel.

However the issues at the two Scottish airports are understood to be linked to a shortage in drivers for fuel lorries rather than the global market.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said 10 flights were delayed on Sunday, but deliveries had resumed on Monday.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “A short‑term staffing issue has affected one of the fuel suppliers used by airlines at the airport, with work underway to return stock levels to normal.

“There have been no related flight cancellations, and the airport remains fully operational.”

The spokesperson said fuel stocks are now returning to normal and there was no widespread disruption despite delays to some flights.

Jet fuel is purchased by airlines, while the airports provide storage and infrastructure.