Sandwich and coffee chain Pret a Manger has said it was “encouraged” by its start to 2026 despite pressure on consumer finances.

The high street chain said it has been buoyed by new openings, with the group expanding into more transport hubs and roadside locations across the UK.

It said system sales grew by 7% over the first four months of 2026, driven by an increase in customer visits and new stores, and that sales were up 8% in the UK.

Pret added that the growth comes after continued investment into its menu, which saw the company expand its range of affordable options for customers in the face of a “challenging macroeconomic environment”.

Pano Christou, chief executive officer of Pret, said: “We are encouraged by our start to 2026, particularly as more customers are choosing Pret despite the financial pressure many households continue to face.

“Over the past few years, we have invested significantly in our menu and in better value for money for our customers, while also continuing to support our amazing team members and improve the Pret customer experience.

“These results give us confidence that when we stay focused on the customer, we can continue to win the hearts and minds of Pret fans in the UK and around the world.”

The hospitality chain has expanded to more than 750 stores across 21 countries.

Last month Pret opened its first drive-thru in Warrington (Pret A Manger/PA)

Its continued opening programme led to a 5% increase in its estate year-on-year, including the recent opening of Pret’s first drive-thru in Warrington.

On Tuesday, the company also revealed a return to profit last year after filing its latest full-year accounts to Companies House.

The fresh filing showed that Pret delivered a £37 million operating profit for the year to January 1, swinging from a £451.5 million operating loss year earlier.

Meanwhile, system sales were flat at £1.2 billion and revenues were down 2% at £854 million for the year.