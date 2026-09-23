The Matchroom boss has hinted at investing into the sport

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn speaks during a press conference in Croke Park. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is considering moving into rugby union and has revealed he plans "blow up" the sport.

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The chairman of Matchroom Sports recently signed England back row Henry Pollock as the agency’s first rugby client. Northampton announced on Tuesday that rising star Pollock had signed a new multi-year deal, widely reported to be in excess of £400,000 per year. Matchroom, founded by Hearn's father Barry in the early 1980s, has been instrumental in the rise of darts, as well as boxing and snooker, and rugby is now in its sights. Read more: Teenage rugby lover becomes first in UK to get dissolvable heart implant to save dream of going pro Read more: Morgan Gibbs-White called up for England as five withdrawals sees Tuchel turn to Nottingham Forest star

Matchroom Sports recently signed England back row Henry Pollock as the agency’s first rugby client. Picture: Alamy

"I sit in those rooms with all these big broadcasters that spend billions of dollars a year on sports, and rugby is not spoken about in a very high regard, commercially," Hearn told the Daily Mail. "I know what needs to be done and I don’t even think it’s that tough a job. "I’ve got meetings with Prem Rugby in two weeks' time and, after that meeting, I will probably decide whether I’m going to move into rugby or not. "If we come in, we come in as a partnership with them to blow it up and change the sport forever."

Hearn said he has meetings planned with Premiership rugby chiefs. Picture: Alamy