Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has admitted want-away striker Alexander Isak will determine if he ever plays for the club again.

Howe’s tacit admission that the Swede is refusing to play rather than having been banished to work alone leaves the two parties in a difficult position.

Head coach Howe, who believes Isak could yet be reintegrated back into the squad, has been diplomatic to date when asked about his star striker, but asked if he could see him playing for the Magpies before the end of the summer transfer window, he replied: “As I sit here now, I don’t know that. Alex will control that.”

The Swedish international, in a bid to secure a move to Liverpool, has refused to play for the Magpies in their season opener against Aston Villa.

Isak has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, and it is understood he will be fined – the maximum penalty for a single offence is two weeks’ wages – for missing a competitive match this weekend.

Reports have suggested Liverpool will submit a second offer – their initial bid was £40m shy of Newcastle’s valuation – but Howe is confident there is a way back for the player should no deal be struck.

He said: “Yes, I believe there is, but of course discussions and talks would have to take place in order for that to happen.”

Asked if he expected Isak to still be a Newcastle player in September 2, Howe replied: “Yes. At the moment I would, but I’ve got no change of feeling throughout the summer.

“It’s not in my hands, but he’s contracted to us, so that’s why I say that.”

Isak’s stance had angered and disappointed fans who have seen him blossom to play a major role in last season’s Carabao Cup success and Champions League qualification, but Howe insisted the player is aware of what the club, its staff and his team-mates have done for him.

He said: “He’s a highly intelligent person and he knows he wouldn’t have the success here without everybody connected with Newcastle.

“This is a different moment for him and us, and we’re working through that together.”

In the meantime, Howe and the club’s recruitment team will continue the search for new signings – Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey was close to completing a move on Friday morning while Brentford’s Yoane Wissa remains a target – although he admitted their options have been reduced after missing out on the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Joao Pedro.

He said: “Yes, we’ve been active for a few and for whatever reason, they haven’t happened, I can’t deny that, but we’re still actively looking and I still believe that there is someone there that can fit our requirements.”