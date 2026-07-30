Eddie Howe steps down as Newcastle head coach with immediate effect
The Magpies manager quit on Thursday following conversations with the club's leadership team
Eddie Howe has stepped down as Newcastle United head coach with immediate effect.
Listen to this article
Howe's resignation comes five years after stepping into the role of managing the Magpies.
According to reports, he believed he could take the club forward in the coming months - a decision that shifted following discussions with the club's leadership team over the last 48 hours.
Howe, 48, has become one of Newcastle's greatest-ever managers, after winning the League Cup - marking an end to the club's 70-year silverware drought when he guided them to Carabao Cup success in 2025.
He has continued to lead the Premier League side through the current dip in form, after Newcastle limped to 12th place in the Premier League.
Read more: Calls grow for England to boycott World Cup over Infantino's shameless sell-off
Read more: Idi Amin’s grandson disqualified for headbutting English boxer at Commonwealth Game
On the back of that the Magpies have had a difficult summer with stars Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali departing, while speculation continues over the future of captain Bruno Guimaraes.
Wednesday night marked the side's latest defeat, with Howe in charge for the 4-1 pre-season friendly against Bristol City.
According to the club, Newcastle's sporting director, Ross Wilson, and CEO David Hopkinson have already begun the process of appointing Howe's successor, with a number of names currently in the running.
Among the highlights, Howe also led the club into the Champions League on two separate occasions, alongside securing top-five finishes in the Premier League.
Despite the recent string of losses, the side progressed further in the Champions League than they had ever done before last season.
More to follow.