Eddie Howe has stepped down as Newcastle United head coach with immediate effect.

Howe's resignation comes five years after stepping into the role of managing the Magpies.

According to reports, he believed he could take the club forward in the coming months - a decision that shifted following discussions with the club's leadership team over the last 48 hours.

Howe, 48, has become one of Newcastle's greatest-ever managers, after winning the League Cup - marking an end to the club's 70-year silverware drought when he guided them to Carabao Cup success in 2025.

He has continued to lead the Premier League side through the current dip in form, after Newcastle limped to 12th place in the Premier League.

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