Government intervention on soaring household energy bills will be a “drop in the ocean” for many people who “don’t have the money to cope” with yet another price hike, charities have warned.

Experts at Cornwall Insight have predicted Ofgem’s energy price cap, which will be announced next week, will rise by 26% to £2,166 from January 1, which could see a typical household bill jump by more than £400 per year.

The hike, which will leave the cap at its highest level in four years, comes as households are already grappling with sky high energy costs.

It has left charities and campaigners “deeply concerned”, confronting a reality that “lives are in danger” if people cannot heat their homes.

The UK Government announced a £100 household energy payment for up to 20 million households, which Citizens Advice said will cover “less than two weeks’ worth” of energy usage for most this winter.

The charity estimates that £100 represents just two weeks of energy for the majority of households based on usage data from 2025 and applying the predicted increase from Cornwall Insights.

A spokesperson for Citizens Advice said: “This £100 that the Government has announced; for someone in a lot of debt, who can’t afford their bills, it’s not going to touch the sides.

“It’s a drop in the ocean, however you want to put it.

“The average person’s energy debt is in the hundreds, if not thousands of pounds.

“I’m not really sure what, if any, impact it will have on the average consumer who is in debt.

“Not to sound morbid, but we will see cold-related deaths.

“The threat is quite real, people are literally at risk of dying.

“And failing that, it’s acute illness, hospital admissions, other general burdens on the NHS and social care.”

The charity added that it is “bracing for a wave” of people seeking emergency help, estimating a rise of at least one fifth compared with last winter.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the Government has taken “immediate action” on energy bills, including the £100 energy payment and the move to temporarily cut 5% VAT from electricity bills until the end of June next year, which reduces costs by about £45 a year.

The Chancellor also announced in his autumn Budget that gas standing charges will be scrapped in England, Scotland and Wales.

Age UK has said that while the “limited support” from the Government is welcome, it is “dwarfed” by the scale of the energy price hike.

The charity’s director Caroline Abrahams said: “Age UK is deeply concerned that this winter could be one of the toughest in recent years for older people,

“We know that many will be terrified about how they will manage if the cap announced by Ofgem on Wednesday is as high as estimated.

“The fact is that they simply just don’t have the money to cope with another big energy price rise.”

She added that “no-one should have to choose between keeping warm and paying for other essentials” and called on the Government to introduce an emergency support package.

Wholesale energy prices have reduced in recent weeks on hopes of a resolution to the Middle East conflict, but not soon enough to prevent the January bill shock.

Fuel poverty campaigners said that households are being left to absorb a crisis they did not cause, “while the energy industry banks billions in profit”.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Behind the bills are people heating a single room, wearing coats indoors, skipping hot meals and watching damp and mould spread across their walls.

“For older people, disabled people and those living with long-term illness, a cold home is far more than uncomfortable.

“It makes them sicker, puts pressure on the NHS and even means their lives are in danger.”

Mr Francis also criticised the Government’s choice to tie the £100 payment to council tax bands, which he said would miss many that needed it most.

He added that ministers need to help households “get off gas for good” so that a crisis like this cannot happen again.

Ofgem will announce the quarterly price cap level for January to March on November 25.