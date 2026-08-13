Hundreds of thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving A-level grades on what is set to be a record-breaking day.

Results are being picked up on Thursday morning by 17 and 18-year-olds in the upper sixth after two years of study.

UCAS figures showed 262,820 18-year-olds in the UK have been accepted, up 3% from 255,130 last year.

The news comes as it was also confirmed that 50,000 who would be eligible for A-levels will not receive their results this week, as they have dropped out of education amid a so-called NEET crisis.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has said she is focused on a “revolution” in technical and vocational pathways to tackle the number of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET).

Here are the Edexcel A-level grade boundaries.

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