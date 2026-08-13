A-level results day 2026: Edexcel grade boundaries for students
Pearson Edexcel is the largest awarding body in the UK
Hundreds of thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving A-level grades on what is set to be a record-breaking day.
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Results are being picked up on Thursday morning by 17 and 18-year-olds in the upper sixth after two years of study.
UCAS figures showed 262,820 18-year-olds in the UK have been accepted, up 3% from 255,130 last year.
The news comes as it was also confirmed that 50,000 who would be eligible for A-levels will not receive their results this week, as they have dropped out of education amid a so-called NEET crisis.
Education Secretary Lucy Powell has said she is focused on a “revolution” in technical and vocational pathways to tackle the number of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET).
Here are the Edexcel A-level grade boundaries.
Read also: 'I got two Us and a C!' Every Jeremy Clarkson A-level tweet back to 2014
Edexcel A-level grade boundaries 2026
Pearson Edexcel is the largest awarding body in the UK and produces thousands of papers and results for A-levels and other qualifications.
Here are the grade boundaries for AS and A2 results, which have been copied from the Edexcel website.
What is clearing?
Clearing is the process by which universities seek to fill their remaining places, and some 30,000 courses typically have at least one spot.
Students enter clearing, states UCAS, when:
- You apply after June 30,
- You did not accept any offers,
- You did not meet the conditions of your offer,
- You have declined your place.
Traditionally, clearing is associated with students frantically phoning around for a spot on a course after not getting their desired grades.
But the process can equally apply to anyone who has had a change of circumstances or even got higher grades than expected.
The clearing period in 2026 is now expected and runs from July 2 to October 19.