Half of 11 to 17-year-olds experienced gambling over the previous year and 30% spent their own money doing so, according to latest figures.

Those participating in gambling with their own money is up from 27% in 2024, the Gambling Commission’s annual Young People and Gambling Report said.

However, the regulator said the research showed that it was not children being encouraged or allowed to gamble underage that was driving the increase but instead increased participation in gambling that was either legal or did not require regulation, such as private betting between friends.

The proportion of children experiencing problems with their gambling was 1.2%, which the commission described as “statistically stable” with 2024’s 1.5%.

The survey was carried out among 3,666 11 to 17-year-olds attending academies, maintained and independent schools in England, Scotland and Wales, with pupils completing online self-completion surveys in class.

The most common types of gambling that young people spent their own money on remained those that were legal or not age-restricted, most commonly arcade gaming machines such as penny pusher or claw grab machines (21%), followed by placing a bet for money between friends or family (14%) and playing cards with friends or family for money (5%).

Tim Miller, the Gambling Commission’s executive director of research and policy, said: “Each year this report further strengthens understanding of the relationship between young people and gambling.

“We have seen an increase in participation in gambling – 27% in 2024 compared to 30% in 2025.

“The research shows that it is not children being encouraged or allowed to gamble underage driving this increase – it is the increased participation in gambling that is either legal or does not require regulation, such as private betting between friends.

“Even with that increased participation, the percentage of those scoring four or more on the youth-adapted problem gambling screen has not increased but has moved from 1.5% last year to 1.2% this year, which is classed as statistically stable.

“Where it relates to regulated forms of gambling, we use the data to continuously keep under review and, where needed, strengthen the suite of protections for young people that we require gambling companies to have in place.”

Will Prochaska, who leads the Coalition to End Gambling Ads, said: “The proportion of children gambling and experiencing problems is frightening and driven by ubiquitous advertising pushed to them through sport, computer games, and by online influencers.

“If the Government is serious about its manifesto commitment to reduce gambling harm it must take action on gambling advertising.”