Passengers face disruption at Edinburgh Airport after 'potentially suspicious package' discovered on Friday
Police said on Saturday morning that the incident is not being treated as suspicious
Passengers have been facing long queues at Edinburgh Airport, which has reopened after areas of the terminal building were evacuated on Friday evening because of a security alert.
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An explosive ordnance disposal team was deployed to the airport to investigate what Police Scotland described as a “potentially suspicious package”, which was discovered at about 6.50pm on Friday.
An evacuation was ordered and a police cordon was set up, and roads closed.
Police said on Saturday morning that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
The airport said it had reopened in a statement at about 3am on Saturday, and would work to resume normal services as quickly as possible.
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However it said the incident would have a knock-on effect throughout the day.
Passengers arriving at the airport on Saturday faced long queues which extended outside the terminal building.
The airport said: “Following investigations by specialist teams, the airport has now reopened.
“We recognise the frustration this incident will have caused and thank everyone for their patience and understanding – safety will always come first.
“This incident will have knock-on impacts throughout today and staff are working hard to address these and support passengers.
“Operational teams are continuing to work to restore normal services as quickly as possible.
“Please check with your airline for the latest information on your flight.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) attended and the items were made safe.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
“The roads around the airport remain busy and the public are asked to be patient.”