Passengers have been facing long queues at Edinburgh Airport, which has reopened after areas of the terminal building were evacuated on Friday evening because of a security alert.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was deployed to the airport to investigate what Police Scotland described as a “potentially suspicious package”, which was discovered at about 6.50pm on Friday.

An evacuation was ordered and a police cordon was set up, and roads closed.

Police said on Saturday morning that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The airport said it had reopened in a statement at about 3am on Saturday, and would work to resume normal services as quickly as possible.

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