Edinburgh Airport has been evacuated following reports of a "potentially suspicious item".

Police Scotland said an explosive ordnance disposal team is at the airport and a cordon is in place with roads closed.

“Edinburgh Airport has been evacuated as a precaution following a report of a potentially suspicious package, reported around 6.50pm on Friday,” a post on the Police Scotland Edinburgh Facebook page said.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are in attendance and a cordon is in place around the airport with road closures in place.

”Inquiries are ongoing and members of the public are advised to check ahead and contact their airline for updates.

An Edinburgh Airport Facebook post said: “Due to reports of a potentially suspicious item, the airport has been evacuated while specialist teams investigate.

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