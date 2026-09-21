The capacity of Scottish-controlled airspace has reportedly been restricted by 60% with flights are affected "north of Manchester"

British Airways passenger aircraft, stationary on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey and Alan Zycinski

Flights out of Scotland and northern England were hit with delays due to fresh issues with air traffic control, weeks after over 2,000 journeys were cancelled due to a systems failure.

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A spokesperson from National Air Traffic Services [NATS] confirmed to LBC that it was experiencing issues causing delays and disruption again this morning. It has emerged that the Flight Data Processing System (FDPS) failure at Prestwick Centre' is restricting the capacity of Scottish-controlled airspace by 60%. Glasgow Airport has been "primarily affected", where delays up to a few hours are being seen alongside Edinburgh. Read more: EasyJet boss says Nats has ‘let down customers all summer’ Read more: Air traffic control boss on £1.5m a year faces intense pressure to resign after latest flights chaos

In an updated statement to LBC, a NATS spokesperson said that the issue has been fixed, but knock-on delays are still to be expected throughout the day. Journeys "north of Manchester" are being affected and passengers are being advised to check with their airlines for updates on their flights. An official NATS statement read: "The issue in our Prestwick centre is now fixed. "We are working with airports and airlines to safely lift air traffic regulations as quickly as we can to minimise any further disruption.

The outage comes just weeks after the previous NATS technical error saw 2,000 flights cancelled. Picture: Alamy

"Passengers should still check the status of their flight with their airline. We apologise for the disruption." A spokesperson for the Glasgow and Aberdeen airport operator AGS said "A technical issue affecting NATS air traffic control services at the Prestwick Centre is causing disruption to some flight departures and arrivals. "As a result, some services operating to and from our airports are experiencing delays, primarily at Glasgow Airport, and further disruption is expected due to the knock-on impact across the network. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers. This is the second time in as many weeks that a NATS technical issue has had a significant impact on services operating through our airports, and we fully appreciate the frustration this will cause those whose travel plans have been disrupted.

UPDATE: Scottish airspace disruption



A Flight Data Processing System (FDPS) failure at Prestwick Centre continues to disrupt Scottish-controlled airspace.



🔴 60% below normal capacity

⚠️ High delays

🚫 No critical flights accepted

⏰ Restrictions currently extended until 14:00… https://t.co/T13fX7lcaG pic.twitter.com/d9NsXxvQDc — Aviation News UK (@AviationNews_UK) September 21, 2026

"We advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest flight information before travelling." It comes just two weeks after 2,000 flights were cancelled at UK airports due to a NATS software defect, which led to days of disruption, costing airlines millions of pounds. A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport told LBC: "We are experiencing some delays due to the NATS issue at Prestwick Centre. "We are monitoring the situation closely and are working with NATS as they work to resolve the issue. "Passengers should check with their airline for the latest information on their flight."

One stranded passenger wrote on X: "NATS system fails again Sat on a Jet2 plane at LBA-Leeds with no prospect of take off." A Manchester Airport statement read: "An air traffic control system operated by NATS has been affected by a technical issue causing delays to flights from some UK airports. "Passengers due to travel today are advised to keep an eye out for updates from their airlines." Glasgow Airport said it is expecting a" knock-on impact across the network", while London City Airport said it was also "experiencing some disruption due to an issue at NATS Prestwick". Bristol said it was also experiencing some issues.

The delay is the latest major outage comes after over 2,000 flights were cancelled and 330,000 passengers affected because of the four-hour failure of Nats’ flight data system at its headquarters in Swanwick, Hampshire. A preliminary report into the incident on September 8 was released by NATS on Friday, who said that the issue was not caused by any "incorrect actions". The fault caused flights both in and out of the UK to be axed, impacting hundreds of thousands of passengers. NATS' chief Martin Rolfe, who earned £1.5m last year, has faced pressure to resign following the blunders. Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary called Mr Rolfe’s position "untenable".