An act which explores life as a trans woman has won the prestigious Best Comedy Show award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sam Nicoresti’s Baby Doomer show won the Taffner Family best comedy show prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Ayoade Bamgboye picked up the best newcomer award for her debut show Swings and Roundabouts.

Described as the most prestigious prizes in the world of comedy, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards have been running since 1981.

Nica Burns, director of the awards, said: "Our 2025 winners capture the spirit of comedy right now: bold, brilliant, and deeply connected to audiences.

"In very different ways, they’ve each created shows that feel utterly of this moment, sparking laughter while saying something lasting.

"Together, they remind us why the Fringe matters, a place where the freshest voices can shine. The future of British comedy is in excellent hands."

