A 36-year-old man from Edinburgh has appeared in court charged with five counts of attempted murder “aggravated by reason of having a terrorist connection” after a series of allegedly anti-muslim attacks in the city on Friday.

Lewis Hawkes was also charged with one count of assault and robbery, two counts of breach of the peace and two counts of culpable and reckless conduct – all of which are also aggravated by reason of having a terrorist connection, the Crown Office said.

Counter-terrorism officers were brought in to investigate the attacks across the city on Friday which left five people injured and are suspected to have an anti-Muslim motivation.

Hawkes did not submit a plea during a private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody, ahead of another court appearance within eight days.

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