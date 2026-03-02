The police warned the public to avoid the area following "reports of a man with a bladed weapon". Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Two people are in hospital following an incident in Edinburgh where a man armed with knives apparently attacked people.

Police Scotland said officers were called to reports of a man with a bladed weapon on Calder Gardens, in the west of the city, around 8.25am. “Two people were injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment," the force confirmed. They added: “Specialist resources, including firearms officers, are in attendance at a property nearby and enquiries are ongoing. Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy said the incident is now contained and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public. The incident is also not being treated as terror related.

Earlier, Police Scotland said: "The public is being advised to avoid the Calder area of Edinburgh following reports of a man with a bladed weapon. "Police, including firearms officers, are in attendance." William Ramsay, who lives in the area, said he believed the man with the weapons had entered the stairwell of his building. He told Press Association: "He smashed the local shop, possibly stabbed two people unconfirmed. "Armed police, dogs been here for about two hours."

Another local, Abigail Clegg, said the armed man had "tried to get into the school, the nursery" before he was chased away. She told Press Association: "He (then) went into the shop. He ransacked the shop, the shop's a mess. "He chased the people that work in the shop with a knife."

Pictures from the scene of the incident showed at least six police vehicles outside Cobbinshaw House, a tower block of flats, as well as armed police officers. Footage has been circulating on social media showing a man walking in the area holding two large knives, as well as a shop which had been damaged. The man wore a cream-coloured top with a black backpack. A man of a similar description was later seen at Cobbinshaw House, looking out of a window.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an ongoing incident in the Calder area of the city and are continuing to support Police Scotland. “Following police advice, all Council buildings nearby, including schools and early years centres, were closed to the public. “We’re hoping to be able to reopen these shortly and are continuing to keep parents and local residents updated. “Please contact the police on 101 if you have any information or concerns.”

