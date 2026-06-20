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By Flaminia Luck

Counter terror police are investigating a string of violent suspected anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh which left five people injured.

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On Friday, police received multiple calls from members of the public about violent attacks - including threats, robbery and vandalism. Five men, two aged 22, and others aged 24, 27, and 39, sustained a range of injuries and three required hospital treatment. MEND Scotland, a Muslim engagement group, said several of the victims involved in the attacks were from the Muslim community. A 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested and there is no further threat to the public. Counter Terrorism Policing Scotland confirmed they are investigating, supported by other specialist colleagues and local policing officers. Videos of the incidents have been posted to social media, appearing to show the same man causing disorder at a number of locations.

Police Scotland said the first report originated from around 8.50pm in the Sighthill area, where two men were injured. They were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance. Over the following period, reports were received about incidents near retailers across the West and North of the city. During this period, three other men were attacked in the Telford Road and Leith Walk area, suffering differing injuries. Around 9.30pm, local police officers equipped with Taser confronted a suspect and, although Taser was not discharged, the man was detained. The individual remains in custody and enquiries continue. Local policing patrols will continue across the area and our communities will see a visible policing presence over coming days.

'No place for racism or faith-based hate' Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said: “This was a shocking attack and my first thoughts are with those who were injured and most directly affected. “I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together. “Officers responded to multiple reports of a fast-moving sequence of events across Edinburgh before arresting a man and public safety was our priority. “Extensive work is ongoing to establish all the circumstances. We are being supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and working under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. “I want to thank our officers who responded with bravery and professionalism, and with a focus on protecting the public. “I’m hugely grateful for the support and assistance of our communities and would appeal for anyone with any information to share it with police. We have established a major incident police portal.”

The full statement from MEND reads: "Four people were attacked and hospitalised across West Edinburgh and Leith last night. Several are Muslims. "Our prayers are with them – may Allah grant them healing and protection.This did not come from nowhere. From footage circulated online, it shows the man arrested shouting “I’m protecting the country from these fucking Muslim bastards raping our young daughters”. "That is not one man’s outburst. It is the “Muslim rape gang” libel now pushed daily by politicians, pundits and online agitators who know what they are inciting. "This is what that rhetoric produces. Brand a whole community as predators, and you license violence against it as if it were justice.Whipping up this type of vigilantism and emboldening far right terror is whole point of this poisonous narrative. "Police Scotland must treat this as what the evidence indicates: Islamophobic, far right terror. To investigate these attacks while ignoring a motive shouted aloud at the point of arrest would tell every Muslim in Scotland the law does not see the hatred aimed at them. "We expect a hate crime investigation and prosecution, and we stand ready to support the families.To our community: stay vigilant, look out for one another, report what you see. You are not alone.

Large queues outside Edinburgh Airport after it reopened in the early hours after Friday's security alert. Picture: PA