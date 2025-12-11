The Times Scotland editor suspended after being charged with sending 'indecent communications'
David McCann has been suspended by his employers following the criminal investigation
The editor of The Times and Sunday Times in Scotland has been charged in connection to alleged indecent online communications.
Listen to this article
David McCann, 43, was arrested and charged after officers searched a property in the Edinburgh area on Tuesday November 25.
It is understood he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the following day.
A spokesperson for News UK, which owns The Times and Sunday Times newspapers, said the company had been informed McCann "has been made the subject of a criminal investigation unrelated to his work."
The spokesperson continued: "He has been suspended from the business. We will not be making any further comment at this time."
McCann was appointed Scotland editor earlier this year following the departure of Magnus Llewellin.
He initially joined The Times as news editor in 2018 and was made deputy editor the following year. He previously held editorial roles at The Herald and Daily Record newspapers and began his journalism career at Edinburgh Evening News.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Tuesday November 25 2025, officers executed a search warrant at a property in the Edinburgh area.
"A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with indecent online communications.
"He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday November 26 2025. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."