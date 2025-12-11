David McCann has been suspended by his employers following the criminal investigation

David McCann appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The editor of The Times and Sunday Times in Scotland has been charged in connection to alleged indecent online communications.

David McCann, 43, was arrested and charged after officers searched a property in the Edinburgh area on Tuesday November 25. It is understood he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the following day. A spokesperson for News UK, which owns The Times and Sunday Times newspapers, said the company had been informed McCann "has been made the subject of a criminal investigation unrelated to his work."