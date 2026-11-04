Gareth Ritter, 44, had admitted to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2015

Gareth Ritter 44, is a former assistant head and music teacher at Willows High in Cardiff. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A "well-known and respected" conductor who featured in the hit Channel 4 documentary series Educating Cardiff has been spared jail after admitting to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

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Gareth Ritter, 44, is a former assistant head and music teacher at Willows High in Cardiff. He was also the conductor for the Ebbw Valley Brass Band and the Lydbrook Band, winning Welsh Conductor of the Year four times. Ritter, of Bryngwyn, Monmouthshire, had initially denied the offence, but changed his plea to guilty in October after giving evidence at his trial. He also previously admitted two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and another of distributing an indecent photograph of a child. Read more: Predatory female teacher who tied schoolboy to bed and blindfolded him jailed Read more: Ex-teacher jailed after admitting 21 sex offences including upskirting and making AI deepfakes of pupils

Gareth Ritter, 44, arriving at Cardiff Magistrates' Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl. Picture: PA

On Wednesday, Judge Dyfed Llion Thomas sentenced Ritter to 33 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 30 months. The court heard that Ritter had offered to give the 17-year-old victim a lift home following an event in Cardiff in 2015, before telling her he needed to make a short stop at a flat in Cardiff Bay.

“You made comments there of how she looked, and how she dressed, which made her feel awkward and uncomfortable,” the judge said. “You put your hand on her lower back, uninvited, and then moved it down to her backside, again uninvited.” The court heard that the victim moved away from Ritter and into the living room of the property, where he asked if she wanted to see the bedroom. Ritter moved towards the girl, so her back was against the wall, before kissing her.

Cardiff Magistrates Court main frontage, Cardiff. Taken January 2024. Picture: Camerania/Alamy

“She didn’t want any of this sexual contact that you inflicted on her that night,” the judge said. “She made it quite clear that she didn’t want any form of sexual contact.” The court heard the victim pushed Ritter away and told him “how she was a good girl and didn’t do this (sort of thing) because she went to a Christian school” and that “her father will be expecting her”. While driving her home, Ritter told his victim that she should not tell anyone about what had happened that evening. The victim later told police about the assault when they contacted her about indecent images of her found in Ritter’s possession, which the court heard he claimed had been sent to him by someone else. The judge said: “(The victim) told the court during the trial in evidence what many, many people who are victims of sexual assault say – who is going to believe me?