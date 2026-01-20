Education is the "most important dividing line" in attitudes towards immigration and support for right-wing politics in the UK, according to research.

A new report from the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) revealed that people with qualifications below A-level have more than double the likelihood of supporting the Conservatives or Reform UK compared to those with higher levels of education.

It found that education divides attitudes on immigration and diversity more sharply in the UK than in the US, with "much wider gaps between graduates and non-graduates".

According to the research, 55% of people in the UK with below A-level qualifications think immigrants living in the country without permission should not be allowed to stay, compared to 36% of degree holders.

The research found that "ethnicity and religion play a more important role in predicting support for Trump in the US than they do in predicting right-wing party support in the UK".

It also found that gender gaps were "larger and more entrenched in the US", despite men in both countries tending to "hold more conservative views on issues such as gender roles, abortion and the size of government".