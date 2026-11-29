Education leaders have welcomed the changes, but are concerned about whether schools will be able to implement them

Education Secretary Lucy Powell spoke to Lewis Goodall on Sunday. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has told LBC that the current system has left children behind in a "fast-changing world", as she vowed that pupils will gain "deep knowledge" under a major curriculum overhaul.

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Primary schools will have mandatory reading for pleasure time under the new reforms. Picture: 4k-Clips/Alamy

Under the changes, pupils will be taught more financial literacy, a move consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis has praised as “a chance to stop young people being sent out into a world of scams, dodgy deals and debt without the tools to cope.” They are set to include primary school lessons on citizenship, along with digital and media literacy to help children spot bias and misleading content. GCSE computing students will also take lessons on data and AI. Ms Powell is set to formally announce the changes on Monday. "The narrower view of what good is in education over recent years has left far too many behind," she said. Children will also take a new “oracy” assessment at the end of primary school. This will test their speaking and listening skills. Geoff Barton, chairman of the Oracy Education Commission said the changes would better prepare children to “understand ideas, to be able to explain, analyse and justify their views, to know how to disagree agreeably, and, in due course, to be able to take their place as active, engaged and informed citizens”. However, shadow education secretary Laura Trott said: “Oracy has been tried and tested before and it failed. “Core subjects will lose out as more citizenship at primary will become a dumping ground for nonsense. “We need education policy that follows what has worked, not policy based on vibes.”

Shadow Secretary of State for Education, Laura Trott has said the policies are "based on vibes.”. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty