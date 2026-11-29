'Children are being left behind': Education Secretary says pupils will gain 'deep knowledge' under curriculum overhaul
Education leaders have welcomed the changes, but are concerned about whether schools will be able to implement them
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Education Secretary Lucy Powell has told LBC that the current system has left children behind in a "fast-changing world", as she vowed that pupils will gain "deep knowledge" under a major curriculum overhaul.
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Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Ms Powell said there is too much focus placed on core subjects and claimed that the curriculum needs to be broadened out to make pupils more "resilient, adaptable" and "curious".
She said it is the first time in a generation that a "big change" to the national curriculum is coming.
Under her plans, pupils will learn about AI, disinformation, and how to ‘disagree agreeably’.
Ms Powell said: "We have a duty to address this fast-changing world. So the last time the national curriculum was updated in full was 2010-2011.
"The world has changed so much since then, but what we're teaching our kids just has not, and that's why we need to do what we're doing."
Ms Powell added that her overhaul will ensure children become "lifelong learners" with "skills and know-how to really succeed in the world of the future alongside that deep knowledge in academic subjects as well."
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Under the changes, pupils will be taught more financial literacy, a move consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis has praised as “a chance to stop young people being sent out into a world of scams, dodgy deals and debt without the tools to cope.”
They are set to include primary school lessons on citizenship, along with digital and media literacy to help children spot bias and misleading content.
GCSE computing students will also take lessons on data and AI.
Ms Powell is set to formally announce the changes on Monday.
"The narrower view of what good is in education over recent years has left far too many behind," she said.
Children will also take a new “oracy” assessment at the end of primary school. This will test their speaking and listening skills.
Geoff Barton, chairman of the Oracy Education Commission said the changes would better prepare children to “understand ideas, to be able to explain, analyse and justify their views, to know how to disagree agreeably, and, in due course, to be able to take their place as active, engaged and informed citizens”.
However, shadow education secretary Laura Trott said: “Oracy has been tried and tested before and it failed.
“Core subjects will lose out as more citizenship at primary will become a dumping ground for nonsense.
“We need education policy that follows what has worked, not policy based on vibes.”
The Government will also include mandatory reading for pleasure time in primary school to combat a decline in daily reading levels.
General secretary of the Association of School and College Pepe Di’Iasio has said that while these changes are welcome, “The Government will need to ensure that schools have the support and time required to be able to deliver these programmes.”
Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “Yet again, this Government’s headlines sound promising, while the reality is very different: Ministers are now demanding sweeping changes to our schools without the staff or funding to back them up.
“Alongside existing Send reforms, unfunded pay rises and underfunded breakfast clubs, overstretched teachers are being handed an even longer to-do list without the training, funding or breathing space to deliver it.”