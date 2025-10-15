Education Secretary to set new reading standards in schools to stop kids 'falling through the cracks'
The Education Secretary will announce the standards as part of the Government's forthcoming Schools White Paper
The Education Secretary will set out new targets for reading and phonics to stop children falling through the cracks.
Listen to this article
In her speech to the Confederation of School Leaders, she will set out ambitious new targets and tests for both schools and students. This includes an aim for 90% of pupils to reach the expected standard in phonics by the end of year 1.
Currently, 89% of children reach the standard by end of year 2, with only 80% achieving the standard by the end of year 1.
Read More: Ban smacking children and 'lead with courage', Sir Michael Caine and Alan Shearer tell Starmer
Read More: Phillipson tells universities to take firm action to protect Jewish students
Ms Phillipson will also confirm the introduction of a new mandatory year 8 reading test, which is intended to identify literacy gaps earlier.
Schools will make children's results available to parents but individual schools' results will not be published.
Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the ambition is "all well and good but it needs to be supported with a clear plan of how this will be achieved."
"Tests and targets are easy to set but what would make the greatest difference in improving literacy is to ensure that schools are sufficiently funded and resourced to provide more intervention and support to children from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with special educational needs," he added.
"As things currently stand the financial situation is dire and schools are having to cut provision."
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said the phonics check does not make a difference in improving literacy and that it has not helped to close attainment gaps.
"Simply announcing a new ambition for attainment in the check won't make it actually happen without more tangible intervention," he added.
The Education Secretary will place a significant focus on child literacy and its importance for their long term educational development.
"So we will introduce a statutory assessment in year 8 to assess reading fluency and comprehension," she will say.
"We'll test progress at this key point when too many children either spin their wheels or fall further behind. Invaluable data for schools to make sure no child's need for more, for a helping hand, can slip through the cracks."
When the introduction of the new test was reported in September, teaching unions warned it must not end up becoming another way schools are measured, and that many schools already conduct their own reading tests.
Responding to union concerns at the time, the Labour deputy leadership contender said: "I do believe it is important, particularly for working-class kids, we have a sense not just of where they are but where we need to step in and put more support in place if they're not getting to where they need to be.
"And the reason I say that is that for many working-class kids, they get one chance at it and if we don't get it right for them, they often never get a second chance to get to where they need to be."