Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has previously called on parents to “put their phones down and pick up a book” as she continues to drive up literacy rates in young children. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

The Education Secretary will set out new targets for reading and phonics to stop children falling through the cracks.

In her speech to the Confederation of School Leaders, she will set out ambitious new targets and tests for both schools and students. This includes an aim for 90% of pupils to reach the expected standard in phonics by the end of year 1. Currently, 89% of children reach the standard by end of year 2, with only 80% achieving the standard by the end of year 1. Read More: Ban smacking children and 'lead with courage', Sir Michael Caine and Alan Shearer tell Starmer Read More: Phillipson tells universities to take firm action to protect Jewish students

Ms Phillipson will also confirm the introduction of a new mandatory year 8 reading test, which is intended to identify literacy gaps earlier. Schools will make children's results available to parents but individual schools' results will not be published. Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the ambition is "all well and good but it needs to be supported with a clear plan of how this will be achieved." "Tests and targets are easy to set but what would make the greatest difference in improving literacy is to ensure that schools are sufficiently funded and resourced to provide more intervention and support to children from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with special educational needs," he added. "As things currently stand the financial situation is dire and schools are having to cut provision." Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said the phonics check does not make a difference in improving literacy and that it has not helped to close attainment gaps. "Simply announcing a new ambition for attainment in the check won't make it actually happen without more tangible intervention," he added.

Ms Phillipson wants greater focus to be placed on helping working class children and their early development. Picture: Getty