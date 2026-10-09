Some of the brightest teenagers in Britain are being made to feel like failures.

These are teenagers who come alive in a workshop, a kitchen or a computer design studio.

But I want all young people, whatever their interests or skills, to achieve excellence.

That snobbery does real damage. It puts talented young people off pursuing what they love and what they're brilliant at, and it robs Britain of the skills we are crying out for.

Nearly half of teenagers polled say vocational routes are looked down on by their peers. More than a third feel pushed down the academic path by their parents.

Nearly half (46%) are scared of AI cutting the jobs available to them. What they want is loud and clear: Change. Respect.

A whopping 84% back our plans to give 14-year-olds proper technical and vocational options. They get that practical skills and high-quality matter more than ever.

A computer can't rewire your house, settle a crying toddler, or turn a basic meal in a restaurant into a first-class experience.

With more than a million young people not in education, employment or training, I'm putting hands-on learning on equal footing with academic.

I'm guaranteeing gold-standard quality. I'm introducing new Vocational GCSEs for those aged 14 from September 2029.

They'll have the same renowned esteem as academic GCSEs, and will still have to do English, maths and science. Unlike existing Tech Awards, standards will be set nationally to guarantee consistency.

From as early as September 2027, transformational new V Levels will be available to train financial advisors, early years educators and cyber-security specialists.

Students who know their own mind and want to go straight into work can also train to be restaurant managers, chefs or nursery practitioners while still being supported to get vital maths and English GCSEs.

We're calling on businesses to play their part through our National Mission on Work Experience by committing to providing the 200,000 work experience placements needed to ensure all 14 to 16-year-olds across the country do a placement.

This is my battle cry. I will not turn my back on any child, no matter what path they want to take.

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Lucy Powell is the Secretary of State for Education and MP for Manchester Central.

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