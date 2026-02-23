Some £1.6 billion over three years will be provided to early years, schools and colleges through an “inclusive mainstream fund”.

Parents of children currently in year two and below will have to apply for a new system of targeted SEND support, under a radical shake-up of reforms.

Ministers will change the law in 2029 to change and reform the existing system of help for children with special educational needs - as demand for specialist provision skyrockets. Schools will be legally forced to produce new plans for every child with SEND - in a bid to stop parents going to court to have to fight for a legally-binding plan and extra which works for their child. In the next four years, the government will pump another £4billion of funding into getting mainstream schools to help get them ready to support more SEND pupils. It comes as School Standards Minister Georgia Gould was unable to confirm to Nick Ferrari whether those already on specialised educational plans would be removed as part of the overhaul. The overhaul will see around 270,000 fewer children receive educational health and care plans (EHCP) across England. Read more: Schools in England given Send budget in education support overhaul Read more: Government to write off 90% of councils’ past SEND deficits

Children with current EHCPs will be reassessed when they go into secondary school to see whether it still meets their needs - or whether the new system - Specialist Provision Packages - would suit them better. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson today launched a 12 week consultation on the changes, which have been heavily discussed with MPs, charities and parents. Sir Keir Starmer said the reform had been inspired by his late brother Nick, who he said was written off by the current system. The plans - which form a key part of the schools white paper - have been kicked back repeatedly over fears the reform could spark a fresh backbench Labour rebellion. The new reforms will include: A new legal requirement for all schools to provide a base level of specialist support

EHCPs will “continue for those who need them based on national, evidence based guidelines”

New Specialist Provision Packages - with types of extra support - will underpin a new system of legal basis of support for SEND in future. These will begin to be phased in from 2029

A new digital ‘Independent Support Plan’ can be developed for all children

Kids under five with complex needs will get a fast track route to support

Ofsted will assess inclusion and SEND as part of their gradings system in future

The Children’s Commissioner will provide independent oversight for the SEND reform

There will be a ‘triple lock’ of backing in support for kids already with EHCP support

Parents of children in mainstream transitioning from an EHCP to an ISP as they move from primary to secondary will be able to choose the school they wish to move to.

The so-called ‘triple lock’ of support promises that no child will lose support that’s already in place. It means that every child who already has a special place in 2029 will keep it until they finish education. And transition will only begin from 2030 once the new system is in place - and kids move up to secondary school. Ministers want to introduce three levels of support - targeted, targeted plus and specialist - for those with differing needs. The reforms mean that EHCPs will be restricted in future for only the most disabled students - who will be assessed as needing the new Specialist Provision Package. Others with lesser disabilities will not need an EHCP - and schools should have to provide help and support by law in mainstream schools. But without the EHCPs, parents won't be able to get as many rights to challenge their child's education in court. New ISPs will be in place for children who are transitioning - meaning there should be no break in support. The extra funding will include £200million to train teachers in SEND teaching, £1.6billion in making schools more accessible for students, and £1.8billion for more specially trained experts across the country to feed into education planning, and more special needs school places. But the Department for Education expects the government to write off billions of pounds of debts for the current special needs system ahead of the new reforms coming in. The government had to secure £5billion of funds to write off these debts earlier this year. Ministers expect to save some money on travel by not paying to send children far away where their needs can get accessed.

The Department for Education expect the number of ECHPs to continue to rise in the next few years - before falling to today’s levels in 2035. EHCPs have already more than doubled since 2014 - from 240k to 640k - due to concerns that without them provision will not be made available for their children. One in three children who need extra SEND support at some point in their education and ministers believe that too many families are fighting at the moment for their support. DfE research shows that fewer than one in five children with SEND get a strong pass in English and Maths at GCSE. And nearly one in three young people with SEN are not in education, employment or training - twice the rate of their peers.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Schools Minister Georgia Gould refused to deny this could be the case. When pressed on whether some children could lose support, she said: “I think my job today is to talk about the investment that we're putting in place and to let people know those who currently have an ECHP will not lose their plan in this reassessment.” When pressed further by Nick, Ms Gould could only confirm that children who are currently in a special school will have a guarantee to keep their support. Some unions broadly welcomed the commitment to reform but NASUWT warned the funding was “barely a drop in the bucket” of what was necessary, while others said they would be scrutinising the details to see whether more was needed. A further £200 million will be invested in Send outreach teams for communities, and another £200 million for local authorities to “transform how they operate in line with our reforms while maintaining current Send services”, the DfE said. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised “tailored support” for families and an end to the “one size fits all system”. “I’ve heard first hand the struggles and exhaustion faced by too many parents who feel they have to fight the system to get their child the support they need,” he said. “But getting the right support should never be a battle – it should be a given.”