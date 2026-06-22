Targeted maintenance grants will be reintroduced for students from low-income households looking to study courses in priority areas

Students throw their caps in the air ahead of their graduation ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on July 15, 2014 in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government has announced plans to crack down on "poor-quality" university courses and shift investment towards youth apprenticeships, in what it's calling a "new deal for young people".

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The deal hopes to provide better opportunities for young people by prioritising apprenticeships and degrees in key fields in a bid to tackle youth unemployment. Following on from the Milburn report, which found that around 1 in 7 young people who are currently not in work, education or training have a university degree, the government will seek to reform the higher education system. As part of the new deal, targeted maintenance grants will be reintroduced for students from low-income households looking to study courses in priority areas. They will also introduce legislation to limit the growth of courses that do not provide "good value" for students or the taxpayer, and they're working with UCAS and OfS to make it easier for young people to see the post-graduate outcomes for the courses they're interested in. Read more: Emotional Keir Starmer pays tribute to family as he announces resignation Read more: Live: Sir Keir Starmer announces his resignation as prime minister

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "Young people making choices about their future deserve to know that the investment they are making will lead to real opportunities and stable careers. "For some that will mean going to university, and we are making this more accessible regardless of background, but for others it will mean technical or vocational routes. "By raising standards and cracking down on abuse of student loans we’ll ensure our world-leading universities deliver real value for students and the taxpayer." Apprenticeships will also be prioritised with £3.3 billion investment to drive the government's plan to deliver 50,000 more apprenticeships by 2029. This will be achieved by defunding courses used by older employees who are "well established" in their careers to free up funding for younger employees.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden. Picture: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images