Pub giants Marston’s and Fuller’s sold millions of pints of beer as the World Cup helped to boost summer sales.

Both companies said the flurry of football matches helped drive more customers into venues, alongside warm summer weather.

Marston’s said it served two million pints across England’s World Cup fixtures alone, as the team reached the tournament’s semi-finals.

Like-for-like sales were 22% on England’s matchdays, with sales at its Grandstand sport-focused venues surging by around 170% year-on-year, according to the Wolverhampton-based business.

Justin Platt, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “Our pubs have delivered a strong start to the summer, with an excellent World Cup once again underlining the enduring role of the community pub as the place the nation comes together to cheer the moments that matter.

“Our new Grandstand pubs have been leading the way and continue to perform ahead of expectations.”

The company reported that like-for-like sales for the 42 weeks to July 18 were nonetheless down 1.6% against the same period last year.

It said “softer” market conditions outside of peak periods offset “strong growth” from busier periods.

Marston’s also told shareholders on Tuesday that it expects to meet its core profit margin target ahead of schedule.

Fuller’s has reported a rise in sales over recent months (Fuller, Smith & Turner/PA)

Meanwhile, rival pub owner Fuller’s also hailed a strong recent performance, boosted by the World Cup.

Executive chairman Simon Emeny said: “We have continued to trade well since the start of the new financial year – making the most of opportunities that have arisen from the combination of good weather, the World Cup and our extensive programme of summer activity in our well-invested gardens.”

The group, which is also holding an annual general meeting on Tuesday, revealed that like-for-like sales grew over the past 16 weeks.