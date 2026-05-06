The average claim paid by home insurers to households rose to a record £6,340 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

That figure is a 20% increase compared to the same period last year and the highest since the ABI’s records started in 2017.

It said insurers paid out £846 million in property claims to households across the first quarter of 2026, helping people to recover from unexpected events.

The ABI said extreme weather continues to take its toll, as the average home insurance claim for weather-related damage was £6,040 – a 38% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

The average household subsidence claim increased by 9% annually to £17,820 in the first quarter of 2026.

Home insurers also paid out £4,350 for the average theft claim, marking a 14% annual increase.

The average buildings and contents premium in the first quarter of 2026 was £375 – 5% lower than the average of £396 a year earlier, the ABI said.

The average buildings‑only premium was £306, a 6% or £19 annual decrease. Contents‑only cover averaged £117, which was 12% or £15 lower annually.

Chris Bose, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, said property insurance “remains a vital financial safety net for households and businesses”.

He urged stronger action to ensure “new homes aren’t built in high-flood risk areas and that properties are designed to withstand climate risks”.

Mr Bose added: “Getting this right will protect homes and business owners and support thriving communities.”