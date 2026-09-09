Zara owner Inditex has revealed a jump in first-half profits and a strong start to its third quarter despite searing heatwaves across many of its markets.

The Spanish group, which also owns brands including Bershka and Stradivarius, reported a 7% rise in pre-tax profits to 3.85 billion euros (£3.3 billion) for the six months to July 31.

It saw sales rise 9.2% on a constant currency basis over the first half, with overall revenues up 7.6% at 19.76 billion euros (£16.96 billion).

The fast fashion giant said its autumn/winter collections have also so far been “very well received” by shoppers, with sales up 9% on a constant currency basis between August 1 and September 7, which comes in spite of ongoing heatwaves in Europe and the UK.

Chief executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras said: “These excellent results highlight the extraordinary capabilities of our teams.”

He said the group had been trading in a “highly complex global environment”.

Hot weather and the Iran war have been impacting consumer confidence and spending patterns for many European fashion firms.