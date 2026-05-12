The woman would have needed to be rescued within five minutes of submersion to have had a chance of survival, a Professor said.

Efforts to save woman trapped in sea defence rocks ‘did not follow guidance’. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

Rescue efforts to try to save a mother who was stuck headfirst in sea defence rocks as the tide was coming in did not follow guidance, an inquest has heard.

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Saffron Cole-Nottage, 32, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, was with her daughter walking their dog at the seafront in the town when she fell on February 2 last year. An initial 999 call was made at 7.52pm, a paramedic arrived on scene at 8.10pm, and at 8.13pm police were informed by the ambulance service that it was believed to be a body recovery. Her medical cause of death was later given as drowning. Professor Richard Lyon, a consultant in emergency medicine, told an inquest in Ipswich on Tuesday that a clock should start on 30 minutes of rescue efforts once a responder arrives on scene and confirms a person is submerged. Read more: Mother drowned after getting trapped in sea rocks as tide rose, inquest hears - as tributes paid to 'bubbly, fun' woman Read more: TV chef arrested on suspicion of rape

Prof Lyon, who has roles with NHS Scotland and the University of Surrey, said: “I do not think the guidance was followed in this case.” He said: “The guidance is quite clear that the clock starts when the responder arrives on scene … and submersion is confirmed.” He questioned, “how sure the responders could be that Saffron was actually confirmed submerged when that decision (at 8.13pm) seemed to have been made from above the railings when she (Ms Cole-Nottage) was down in a difficult situation”. Prof Lyon said it was “important to have an absolute time that everyone is working to and that time is sure and that’s definite”. “That’s why the guidance is very clear that the time should be from the arrival of the first rescuer – there’s no ambiguity about that time,” he said. “The whole purpose of the guideline is to maximise the chance of a lifesaving rescue.” He cautioned that information on timings from a bystander may be “inaccurate” and should not be relied on, adding: “This is a stressful situation for a bystander.” He said there could be an “air pocket”. “The initial focus is always on rescue, it’s always to maximise the chance of a successful outcome,” he said. He said the length of time a person could survive while submerged was dependent on factors including age, physiology and environmental circumstances.