I grew up on my family's dairy farm in Cornwall, and for the past twenty years I have built an egg business alongside farmers who start early, whatever the weather, to put good food on the nation's tables.

Rebecca Tonks, CEO and Farmer at St. Ewe Free Range Eggs

So when I'm asked what I would do if I were Chancellor, my answer starts with a simple truth: a country that cannot feed itself is not secure, and right now we are making it harder, not easier, for British farmers to do that job.

It's been another brutal year for British farming. Heat and dry weather have cut yields. Fertiliser prices remain really high. Red diesel has crept back above £1.10 a litre. Bird flu remains a constant threat for poultry farmers. Farming produces an enormous amount, yet once the bills are paid, what is left is often painfully thin, if not non-existent. Too many farm families are not planning for growth; they are planning for survival.

Treat food production as national infrastructure: We talk about energy security and defence as matters of national resilience. Food belongs in the same sentence. I would set a clear target for how much of our own food we produce, and judge every tax and spending decision against it. When the Public Accounts Committee is having to examine how prepared we are for a disruption to our food supply, it tells you the question is no longer theoretical.

Fix the family farm tax properly: Raising the relief threshold to £2.5 million was a step in the right direction, but it does not go anywhere near far enough. Land values mean an ordinary working farm can cross that line without anyone in the family feeling remotely wealthy. The risk is not about rich people paying their share. It is land being sold to pay a tax bill, and that land leaving food production for good. I would restore full relief for land that is actively farmed and passed to the next generation, with a clawback if it is sold or taken out of agriculture. That protects the farmer and catches the speculator.

Let farmers invest again: A CLA survey found nearly nine in ten rural family businesses have paused investment because of tax uncertainty. That should worry anyone who cares about the future of food. I would raise the Annual Investment Allowance to £5 million and, crucially, make sure it covers farm buildings. Modern, high-welfare poultry housing, slurry stores, water storage and solar on barn roofs are exactly the investments that make farms more efficient, kinder to animals and better for the environment. The tax system should reward them, not penalise them.

Bring down the cost of producing food: I would suspend tariffs on fertiliser, keep the cut in red diesel duty, and make sure the new carbon levy on imported fertiliser does not land on the farmer's bill. Food prices start in the field. Every pound added to the cost of growing and rearing ends up either on the shopper's receipt or as a farm that quietly stops producing.

Don't let cheaper imports undercut our standards: British farmers work to some of the highest welfare and food safety standards in the world, and we are really proud of that. But imported eggs have risen sharply in recent years, and not all of them are produced the way British shoppers would expect. My principle would be simple: if it would be illegal to produce it here, it should not be sold here. And I would use the public sector's buying power, in our schools, hospitals and armed forces, to back British food first.

Make the supply chain fairer: Farmers carry the risk of weather, disease and volatile costs, yet they are often the last to be paid fairly. I would strengthen the Groceries Code Adjudicator and give it teeth across the whole supply chain, so that when costs rise on farm, the value is shared rather than squeezed out at the bottom.

None of this is a plea for special treatment. It is a case for recognising that farming is the foundation of our food, our landscape and our rural communities. Farmers are ready to invest, innovate and feed this country. What we need from the Chancellor isn't more handouts or short-term schemes. The currency that matters most is confidence.

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Rebecca Tonks is CEO and Farmer at St. Ewe Free Range Eggs.

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