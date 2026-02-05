Shell-shocked! Shoppers swapping out cheap eggs for pricey ones in sneaky supermarket eggschange
Shoppers are reportedly swapping cheap eggs for premium ones in a sneaky supermarket scam, according to a viral social media video.
The clip was shared by frustrated customer Anita Wong, who claims she unknowingly fell victim to the trick after buying two boxes of Clarence Court Burford Buff Eggs from Waitrose. The premium eggs sell for £3.35 for a box of six.
However, when Ms Wong got home she realised the box was full of what appeared to be regular eggs.
She noticed the difference after realising there was no Clarence Court crown logo, normally stamped on the side of Burford Buff eggs.
Ms Wong returned to the store to report the issue, where a sales assistant figured out the mixup and explained this type of tampering has become an increasingly common problem.
She explained in her Instagram video: "This is what's happening in a lot of supermarkets at the moment.
"The more expensive eggs, people are actually decanting those into the less expensive egg boxes and buying them so the people who are buying the more expensive eggs and unwilling buying the less expensive eggs."
LBC has approached the British Egg Industry Council and Clarence Court for comment.