Shoppers are reportedly swapping cheap eggs for premium ones in a sneaky supermarket scam, according to a viral social media video.

The clip was shared by frustrated customer Anita Wong, who claims she unknowingly fell victim to the trick after buying two boxes of Clarence Court Burford Buff Eggs from Waitrose. The premium eggs sell for £3.35 for a box of six.

However, when Ms Wong got home she realised the box was full of what appeared to be regular eggs.

She noticed the difference after realising there was no Clarence Court crown logo, normally stamped on the side of Burford Buff eggs.