Egypt's Mostafa Ziko has claimed the round of 16 clash with Argentina was 'rigged'. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Egypt has extraordinarily claimed its World Cup clash with Argentina was rigged in favour of the South American side, which came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

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The defending champions were trailing for most of the round of 16 tie in Atlanta but scored three late goals to keep their tournament hopes alive. But Egypt’s players have put their loss down to a series of questionable decisions by the referee. Mostafa Ziko went as far claiming the game was “rigged”. The left-winger was left seething after scoring a brilliant goal that was later disallowed by VAR due to a foul in the build-up. The North Africans also say they were denied a clear penalty when Mohamed Salah was brought down in the box moments before Enzo Fernandez headed home the deciding goal in injury time. A sobbing Zico said moments after the final whistle: “The referee wasn’t good, he was unfair. His injustice was clear. He persecuted us from the start of the match. He doesn’t want us to win. Read more: Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback v Egypt keeps dream of back-to-back World Cups alive Read more: Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup career but won't rush call on Portugal future

: Lionel Messi of Argentina and Mostafa Zico of Egypt compete for the ball. Picture: Getty

“It was a rigged game. It wasn’t our fault. That referee… it seems like this match was rigged.“We were winning 2-0, and he kept coming at us.“Congratulations to Argentina on another World Cup, it seems.” Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan claims his side was "treated unfairly". He said: "There have been a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch. "Negative aspects all around. It's just about credibility, lack of credibility with how things unfolded." Egypt faced a big step up in quality after group draws against Belgium and Iran sandwiched a win over New Zealand before they edged Australia in a last-32 penalty shoot-out. But after a scrappy opening they stole into the lead with the first effort on target in the match as Ibrahim got in front of Lisandro Martinez to head home Marwan Attia’s excellent cross in the 15th minute. Egypt’s shock lead looked set to be short-lived when Nicolas Tagliafico went tumbling under Haissem Hassan’s clumsy challenge soon after.

Messi celebrates after Argentina's win. Picture: Alamy