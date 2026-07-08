Egypt claims 3-2 defeat to Argentina was 'rigged' after crashing out of World Cup
Egypt has extraordinarily claimed its World Cup clash with Argentina was rigged in favour of the South American side, which came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.
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The defending champions were trailing for most of the round of 16 tie in Atlanta but scored three late goals to keep their tournament hopes alive.
But Egypt’s players have put their loss down to a series of questionable decisions by the referee.
Mostafa Ziko went as far claiming the game was “rigged”. The left-winger was left seething after scoring a brilliant goal that was later disallowed by VAR due to a foul in the build-up.
The North Africans also say they were denied a clear penalty when Mohamed Salah was brought down in the box moments before Enzo Fernandez headed home the deciding goal in injury time.
A sobbing Zico said moments after the final whistle: “The referee wasn’t good, he was unfair. His injustice was clear. He persecuted us from the start of the match. He doesn’t want us to win.
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“It was a rigged game. It wasn’t our fault. That referee… it seems like this match was rigged.“We were winning 2-0, and he kept coming at us.“Congratulations to Argentina on another World Cup, it seems.”
Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan claims his side was "treated unfairly".
He said: "There have been a lot of things to be questioned on and off the pitch.
"Negative aspects all around. It's just about credibility, lack of credibility with how things unfolded."
Egypt faced a big step up in quality after group draws against Belgium and Iran sandwiched a win over New Zealand before they edged Australia in a last-32 penalty shoot-out.
But after a scrappy opening they stole into the lead with the first effort on target in the match as Ibrahim got in front of Lisandro Martinez to head home Marwan Attia’s excellent cross in the 15th minute.
Egypt’s shock lead looked set to be short-lived when Nicolas Tagliafico went tumbling under Haissem Hassan’s clumsy challenge soon after.
But Messi’s unconvincing spot-kick was comfortably saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, who dived low to his left to palm the ball away.
Egypt were forced to defend deep and in numbers after the restart, but thought they had doubled their advantage through Mostafa Zico’s brilliant goal in the 58th minute, only for VAR to rule it out for a foul in the build-up.
The North Africans were not to be denied a second nine minutes later though. Another thrilling counter-attack, involving Mohamed Salah and Hassan, saw the latter’s cut-back swept home by Zico in the 67th minute.
Argentina responded to the relief of their shell-shocked fans with 11 minutes left when Romero headed home Messi’s cross to set up a grandstand finale.
Messi then pounced on a loose ball in the box four minutes later to slam home an equaliser – his eighth goal of the tournament and 21st at World Cups in total – which raised the Atlanta Stadium roof.
And in the second minute of time added on, Fernandez snatched victory for Argentina with a lung-busting run into the box to head Lautaro Martinez’s cross into the top corner and break Egyptian hearts.