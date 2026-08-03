A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck north of Suez last night, with shaking felt across Lebanon and Gaza.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the areas where the quake was felt.

It urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.4 and said it struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

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