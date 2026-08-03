Earthquake strikes Egypt with reports of tremors across Middle East
The Egyptian Red Crescent urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck north of Suez last night, with shaking felt across Lebanon and Gaza.
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The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the areas where the quake was felt.
It urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.4 and said it struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
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Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said it had received no reports of casualties or damage to property.
People in Israel, the Gaza Strip, Jordan, and Lebanon all reported that they could feel the shaking.
Residents were being urged to avoid buildings showing structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities assess the situation.