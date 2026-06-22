Egypt come from behind against New Zealand to claim first World Cup win
The result sees Egypt move to the top of Group G, with a clash with Iran awaiting on Friday.
Egypt stormed back from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1 and claim their first-ever World Cup win.
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New Zealand opened the scoring in the 14th minute when an unmarked Finn Surman headed a corner home.
Egypt were determined to stem the bleeding and was given a flurry of free-kicks in dangerous areas, but Mo Salah’s curling attempt was the only chance that came close, flying just wide of the left post.
They looked like a different team from the beginning of the second half, immediately putting New Zealand under pressure.
With a wealth of possession and momentum behind them, Egypt finally levelled in the 58th minute as Mostafa Ziko capitalised on a superbly weighted cross.
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Some quickfire passing in New Zealand’s box led to Egypt gaining the lead eight minutes later, with Salah playing a one-two with Ziko before firing a low, driven shot past keeper Max Crocombe.
A third goal all-but sealed the result in the 81st minute, substitute Trezeguet beating a tired-looking New Zealand defence to a corner and heading it into the back of the net.
New Zealand had a couple of slim chances to claw one back in the dying minutes, but were ultimately unable to take advantage.
The result sees Egypt move to the top of Group G, with a clash with Iran awaiting on Friday.
Following the match Salah told fifa.com: “It’s incredible. I don’t know how to express it in words. It’s a great achievement for all the players, for the staff, so hopefully we can carry on like this in the group, and we can write history and qualify – and in years to come it will be remembered as one the best achievements in the history (of Egyptian football).
“We have to enjoy today, enjoy tomorrow, then focus on the next game.”
New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley called the result “disappointing”.
“We were so good in the first half,” he said. “We dominated possession and created a lot of chances. We came out in the second half and I thought we were OK but we didn’t quite get to the pace of the game.
“Egypt upped the tempo and we couldn’t replicate what we were doing so well in the first half. Ultimately, that hurt us. We’re still one game away from making history. We know we have to beat Belgium now.”