The result sees Egypt move to the top of Group G, with a clash with Iran awaiting on Friday.

Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt applauds fans after the 3-1 win. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Egypt stormed back from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1 and claim their first-ever World Cup win.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New Zealand opened the scoring in the 14th minute when an unmarked Finn Surman headed a corner home. Egypt were determined to stem the bleeding and was given a flurry of free-kicks in dangerous areas, but Mo Salah’s curling attempt was the only chance that came close, flying just wide of the left post. They looked like a different team from the beginning of the second half, immediately putting New Zealand under pressure. With a wealth of possession and momentum behind them, Egypt finally levelled in the 58th minute as Mostafa Ziko capitalised on a superbly weighted cross. Read more: Boston pub rents extra fridges to cope with demand as England fans arrive in city for World Cup 2026 Read more: As it happened: Scotland beaten 1-0 by Morocco as African side score quickest goal of World Cup so far

Egypt's Ahmed Nabil Koka (5) gestures to teammates during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match against New Zealand. Picture: Getty

Some quickfire passing in New Zealand’s box led to Egypt gaining the lead eight minutes later, with Salah playing a one-two with Ziko before firing a low, driven shot past keeper Max Crocombe. A third goal all-but sealed the result in the 81st minute, substitute Trezeguet beating a tired-looking New Zealand defence to a corner and heading it into the back of the net. New Zealand had a couple of slim chances to claw one back in the dying minutes, but were ultimately unable to take advantage. The result sees Egypt move to the top of Group G, with a clash with Iran awaiting on Friday.

Egypt's Omar Marmoush (22) goes down while New Zealand players continue to play on. Picture: Alamy