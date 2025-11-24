Eight arrested after woman in 60s left fighting for life in hospital
The incident took place on Friday evening in Newcastle
Eight people have been arrested in connection to an attempted murder probe after an alleged attack left a woman in her 60s fighting for her life.
Listen to this article
Emergency services were called to a property in the Durham Street area of Elswick, Newcastle, on Friday evening after reports that a man and woman had been seriously injured.
The woman suffered a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition in hospital, Northumbria Police have confirmed.
The man, also in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital. Their next of kin has been informed.
Read more: Woman charged with fraud over alleged sale of Oasis tickets
Read more: Researcher's discovery marks "massive step forward" in cure for infant brain tumours
Two men in their 20s, two men in their 30s and one man in his 40s have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Another man in his 40s and one in his 60s have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers are also appealing for any information about an alleged stolen car and are urging any witnesses to come forward with information.
A red Renault Twingo vehicle is believed to have been parked in the West End of Newcastle between 6.30pm and 8pm on Friday.
It was later found nearby, in the Longbenton area on Saturday morning.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: "Eight suspects are now in custody being questioned, and I would like to reassure our communities extensive enquiries into this serious incident have already been carried out.
"We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward, and as part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the Renault Twingo.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital to establishing exactly what happened that evening.
"We expect our cordon to remain in place for some time, and we would like to thank the community for their patience as we conduct further enquiries.
"I would also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation and to avoid any speculation, both online and in the community.
"We have zero tolerance for violence, and we will do all we can to get answers for the loved ones of both victims."