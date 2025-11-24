The incident took place on Friday evening in Newcastle

Durham Street in Elswick, Newcastle, where a man and woman were injured. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

Eight people have been arrested in connection to an attempted murder probe after an alleged attack left a woman in her 60s fighting for her life.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Durham Street area of Elswick, Newcastle, on Friday evening after reports that a man and woman had been seriously injured. The woman suffered a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition in hospital, Northumbria Police have confirmed. The man, also in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital. Their next of kin has been informed.

Two men in their 20s, two men in their 30s and one man in his 40s have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Another man in his 40s and one in his 60s have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Officers are also appealing for any information about an alleged stolen car and are urging any witnesses to come forward with information. A red Renault Twingo vehicle is believed to have been parked in the West End of Newcastle between 6.30pm and 8pm on Friday. It was later found nearby, in the Longbenton area on Saturday morning. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: "Eight suspects are now in custody being questioned, and I would like to reassure our communities extensive enquiries into this serious incident have already been carried out.