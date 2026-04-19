Eight children between the ages of one and 14 have been killed following a mass shooting in Louisiana.

Local police say they were killed in a "domestic disturbance" at around 6am on Sunday.

In total, 10 people were shot, some of them relatives of the suspect, according to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.

The gunman was later shot dead by police after allegedly stealing a car and leading officers on a pursuit as he fled the scene.

Mr Smith said the crime scene stretched across three locations, adding: “This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen.”

In a statement, state police said no officers were injured during the shooting, which involved an officer following a pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

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