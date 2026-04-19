Eight children killed in mass shooting in Louisiana, police say
Local police say the children – aged between one and 14 – were killed in a "domestic disturbance"
Eight children between the ages of one and 14 have been killed following a mass shooting in Louisiana.
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Local police say they were killed in a "domestic disturbance" at around 6am on Sunday.
In total, 10 people were shot, some of them relatives of the suspect, according to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
The gunman was later shot dead by police after allegedly stealing a car and leading officers on a pursuit as he fled the scene.
Mr Smith said the crime scene stretched across three locations, adding: “This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen.”
In a statement, state police said no officers were injured during the shooting, which involved an officer following a pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.
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🚨 BREAKING:— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 19, 2026
🇺🇸 8 children are dead after a shooting in Louisiana.
Victims range in age from 18 months to 15 years old.
Police say the incident began as a domestic dispute. The suspect attempted to flee by carjacking a vehicle.
Source: KSLA News pic.twitter.com/zc9mtYowdR
At a news conference outside a home where one of the shootings occurred, officials requested patience and prayers from the community.
Mr Smith added: "I just don't know what to say, my heart is just taken aback...I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur."
The city's mayor, Tom Arceneaux, said: "This is a tragic situation - maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had.
"It's a terrible morning."