At least eight people have been killed and 62 injured after Ukrainian drones struck two warehouses belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries, according to officials.

Seven of the deaths, believed to be nightshift workers, died at a building in the city of Tambov, roughly 295 miles (475km) south-east of Moscow.

The other death and 37 of the injuries occurred at another Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal in the Moscow region.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks had struck "major logistics facilities" which had been used to "supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment".

Mr Zelenskyy said the military operations were in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine's "civilian infrastructure and on our cities and communities".

It comes after 14 people were killed in Russian strikes across Ukraine overnight into Wednesday.

Wildberries is frequently seen as the Russian equivalent of Amazon.