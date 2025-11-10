At least eight dead after car explosion rocks major tourist hotspot in New Delhi
Many more are understood to be seriously injured following the blast near the city's Red Fort
At least eight people have died and several more are seriously injured after an explosion rocked a tourist hotspot in New Delhi.
The vehicle explosion reportedly occurred near the densely populated Red Fort, one of India's most popular landmarks.
City police confirmed eight people have been killed and 11 more are injured, while the cause of the blast is not yet known.
Footage on social media shows chaotic scenes with multiple vehicles on fire and witnesses have spoke of hearing loud bangs before seeing a "fireballs" engulf the scene.
The explosion occurred near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station shortly before 7pm local time, according to local reports.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has told reporters that the incident happened at around 18:52 local time when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light before it exploded.
Mr Golcha refused to confirm numbers but said: "Some people have died, and some have been injured."
He added that the situation is being "monitored" and emergency services are in touch with the Government.
Crowds could be seen gathering in large numbers as crews battle to put out the blazes.
An eyewitness told local media: "I saw a huge fireball from the terrace of my house. There was a huge sound.
"The blast shook the windows of the building.”A Delhi police spokesperson said the cause of the car explosion is being investigated. Mumbai, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are reportedly on high alert.
The 17th-century tourist attraction, which is located in the old city, attracted 2.9mil visitors last year.
The fort is located less than five miles from Indian's parliament and is where the country's Prime Ministers gives their annual Independence Day speeches.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a message of support to those who lost loved ones in the Delhi blast, in a statement on Monday.
Mr Modi wrote on X: "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening."
“May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."
The country's interior minister Amit Shah is set to visit the site of the blast before making a trip to see victims in hospital.