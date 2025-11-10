Many more are understood to be seriously injured following the blast near the city's Red Fort

Security personnel stand beside charred vehicles at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi. Picture: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP

By Alex Storey

At least eight people have died and several more are seriously injured after an explosion rocked a tourist hotspot in New Delhi.

The vehicle explosion reportedly occurred near the densely populated Red Fort, one of India's most popular landmarks. City police confirmed eight people have been killed and 11 more are injured, while the cause of the blast is not yet known. Footage on social media shows chaotic scenes with multiple vehicles on fire and witnesses have spoke of hearing loud bangs before seeing a "fireballs" engulf the scene. The explosion occurred near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station shortly before 7pm local time, according to local reports.

Ambulances lined up at the scene after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has told reporters that the incident happened at around 18:52 local time when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light before it exploded. Mr Golcha refused to confirm numbers but said: "Some people have died, and some have been injured." He added that the situation is being "monitored" and emergency services are in touch with the Government. Crowds could be seen gathering in large numbers as crews battle to put out the blazes. An eyewitness told local media: "I saw a huge fireball from the terrace of my house. There was a huge sound.

Security personnel walk past an ambulance at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi. Picture: Getty

"The blast shook the windows of the building.”A Delhi police spokesperson said the cause of the car explosion is being investigated. Mumbai, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are reportedly on high alert. The 17th-century tourist attraction, which is located in the old city, attracted 2.9mil visitors last year. The fort is located less than five miles from Indian's parliament and is where the country's Prime Ministers gives their annual Independence Day speeches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a message of support to those who lost loved ones in the Delhi blast, in a statement on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his support to those involved. Picture: Alamy