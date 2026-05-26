Eight spectators and rider taken to hospital after crash during Isle of Man TT practice
Organisers said that "an investigative process is now under way involving race, medical and safety personnel"
Eight people were taken to hospital after a motorbike rider crashed into a crowd of spectators in the Isle of Man during TT practice.
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The rider was also taken to hospital after the incident, which took place on the first day of practice in the island's annual TT motorbike races.
Organisers said the incident involved a single competitor, and occurred on the exit of Parliament Square in Ramsey on Monday.
They said a red flag - which means an instant halt to the session - was raised at 1.30 pm, which led to the implementation of "serious incident procedures".
In a statement, they added all spectators were "reported as conscious, and were transferred to Nobles Hospital for further assessment and treatment".
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They said the rider suffered leg injuries and was "conscious and talking".
"In accordance with the event's standard operating procedures, an investigative process is now under way involving race, medical and safety personnel," they said.
The annual TT races on the Isle of Man, where riders spend two weeks racing on public roads, are regarded as the "most dangerous" event in motorsports.
In 2022, six competitors died over the course of the festival - the highest number of casualties at a single event since 1970.
Last year no deaths were recorded but two competitors had to withdraw due to injury after they were involved in crashes.
More than 250 people are believed to have died since the first festival was held in 1907 and there have been calls for it to be banned over the years.
The government has argued the races, which draw crowds of thousands, help boost the local economy by generating millions each year.