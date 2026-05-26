Eight people were taken to hospital after a motorbike rider crashed into a crowd of spectators in the Isle of Man during TT practice.

The rider was also taken to hospital after the incident, which took place on the first day of practice in the island's annual TT motorbike races.

Organisers said the incident involved a single competitor, and occurred on the exit of Parliament Square in Ramsey on Monday.

They said a red flag - which means an instant halt to the session - was raised at 1.30 pm, which led to the implementation of "serious incident procedures".

In a statement, they added all spectators were "reported as conscious, and were transferred to Nobles Hospital for further assessment and treatment".

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