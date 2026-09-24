The vessel had been at sea for 286 days without a port call following a lengthy deployment to support the US in the war with Iran.

USS Abraham Lincoln. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Eight crew members aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have attempted suicide during the ship's record-breaking stint at sea, a US navy official has revealed.

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Acting navy secretary Hung Cao . Picture: Getty

Family of those on board previously expressed concern about the length of the deployment, conditions on board and the impact on crew members' mental health. The Lincoln was deployed last November and was due to return in May. A standard deployment lasts six to seven months, with frequent stops to replenish supplies. The eight navy personnel included crew members and sailors from the carrier air wing, strike group and destroyer squadron staff, escorting destroyers, and all embarked aviation squadrons, the letter said. In a statement, Ms Gillibrand said the conditions on the ship were “serious and deteriorating.” “Our troops and their families make immense sacrifices every single day, yet the president dismissed them with open disrespect,” she said.

The ship was deployed to support the US Navy blockade . Picture: Getty